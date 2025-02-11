Luis Rubiales Insists Jenni Hermoso Consented to Kiss at World Cup Final

Former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales maintains that forward Jenni Hermoso agreed to the kiss he gave her at the 2023 Women's World Cup final. His testimony contradicts Hermoso's and her teammates' accounts, who say she was pressured to downplay the incident.

Luis Rubiales , the former president of Spain's soccer federation, insisted before a judge on Tuesday that forward Jenni Hermoso consented to a kiss he gave her at the 2023 Women's World Cup final. 'I asked her if I could give her a little kiss and she said ‘OK,’' Rubiales stated. 'I'm totally sure (she gave consent.)'Rubiales acknowledged that the kiss was a mistake, characterizing his behavior as that of a former player rather than the president of the federation.

'Hermoso knows that I asked her and she contested me,' Rubiales said. 'I apologized for my behavior because it was not adequate. Being in that position I should have had cold blood and not let myself be taken away by emotions. Surely I should have behaved more in an institutional plan.'Rubiales claimed that Hermoso was asked to downplay the kiss due to an institutional crisis affecting the federation, and that it was common for officials to attempt to de-escalate the situation. He asserted that he never pressured anyone to influence Hermoso. Rubiales stated that Hermoso was not initially making a significant issue about the kiss, but when she declined to film a video with him, they respected her decision and took alternative actions, including releasing a statement with her comments to local media. Hermoso and her teammates, however, presented conflicting accounts during their testimonies, alleging that the player was deeply affected by the kiss and pressured to minimize the incident. An expert on lip reading also testified, stating that Rubiales asked Hermoso, 'Can I give you a little kiss?' Audio recordings played in court from an interview Hermoso gave shortly after the final showed her downplaying the incident, saying, 'Nobody expected it, but I don't care, we are world champions, that's what matters. 'I didn't like it, but all I can say is that it was part of the moment, it won't become nothing more than that, it will go down as an anecdote. Whoever wants to make a big deal about it will do it, and those who don't, won't,' she said in response to a reporter mentioning the widespread discussion surrounding the kiss in Spain. 'I'm very sure that it won't become a big deal, we are the champions.'In a video presented, Rubiales expressed sadness over the repercussions of the kiss to the team, apologized, and stated that he 'felt bad' it overshadowed their celebrations. Hermoso appeared to laugh normally in the video after his words. The defense also attempted to discredit the previous testimony of Hermoso's brother, who claimed that women's national team coach Jorge Vilda pressured her to record a video with Rubiales to minimize the situation. The defense presented an interview with Hermoso's brother himself downplaying the kiss, and he had previously testified that he minimized the incident at the time to ensure the focus remained on the celebrations. The three other defendants, Vilda, the federation's former sports director of the men's national team, Albert Luque, and the former head of marketing, Ruben Rivera, were expected to testify on Wednesday





