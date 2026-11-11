Luigi Suigo’s two-man game, La Salle’s on-ball defense and more takeaways from Villanova’s 80-59 Big 5 win

Villanova closed the game on a 21-9 win and got another strong performance from freshman big man Suigo, who finished with a game-high 19 points and 12 rebounds.

A personal 5-0 run from La Salle ’s Rob Dockery had a pesky La Salle team down by just seven points with 11 minutes to go Tuesday night at Villanova ’s Finneran Pavilion.

La Salle’s defensive pressure was giving Villanova’s guards fits trying to get the Wildcats into their offense. But Villanova’s size and talent prevailed over the final 10-plus minutes. The Wildcats closed the game on a 21-9 run and pulled away late in an eventual 80-59 victory. Here are five takeaways from the Big 5 opener for both teams: La Salle’s on-ball defense highlighted an early-season Villanova issue Kevin Willard knew what to expect.

Also read Centro to close in Boulder after 2 decades to make way for ‘Mountain Mexican’ eatery Altura

“Their switching is always so good,” the Villanova coach said of Darris Nichols’ La Salle team. “It bothered us last year, it bothered us this year. He does a great job getting his guys to get in passing lanes. I thought their ball pressure was really good.

” Three games into the season, Villanova is still having some trouble getting its offense going, and it starts with the ball handlers. Buddy Simmons started the opener at point guard last week in Rome but split time with Elijah Crawford. Crawford then started Friday vs. Holy Cross and split time with Simmons. On Tuesday, Crawford started and played 32 minutes while Simmons played just eight off the bench.

It’s a new-look team getting used to playing together, and Crawford was always the intended starter, but there were some sloppy moments from Crawford and Tyler Perkins that resulted in wasted possessions. Crawford, who finished with six assists and got more comfortable later in the game, turned it over twice while Perkins gave it away six times. The offensive stats were a little bit skewed in the first half.

Advertisement

Villanova led 36-31, but the lead could have been bigger at the break if the Wildcats finished more shots at the rim. They were 13-for-23 on layups for the night. The two-man game with Suigo takes another step Freshman center Luigi Suigo followed up his first career double-double with another one. The 7-foot-3 big man led all scorers with 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

He added 12 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. He was most effective in the second half. Villanova was able to more effectively use him as a roller and find him with lobs for easy dunks. With a new team, the nonconference portion of the schedule will be about figuring out the best lineups and rotations, and also getting used to playing together.

Willard noted that Suigo didn’t arrive until August.

“None of the guys really got to play with him,” he said. “They all went home. So I think we’re still trying to find each other a little bit and I think he’s doing a good job of making himself available on rolls and guys are getting a little bit more comfortable. ” Suigo said his job “is to rebound the ball and run and protect the rim and then my teammates are going to find me on offense.

” The 19-year-old seemed most happy about the way he was able to rebound. He had just five in a season-opening loss to Notre Dame.

“That’s not acceptable for a 7-3 guy,” he said. Villanova struggled at times on the defensive glass, an area Willard said is “something that we’re going to continue to work on. ” But a handful of La Salle’s 18 offensive rebounds were long rebounds off of missed three-pointers. La Salle shot just 6-for-25 from deep.

Willard wants more threes A few weeks ago, during the exhibition slate, Willard noted that he thought his team would be a little bit better of a three-point shooting team than they were showing. After a 7-for-22 performance Tuesday night, Villanova is at 35.4% from deep on 79 attempts through three games. Part of the closing run Tuesday night featured three-pointers from Perkins and Jake Fiegen. Willard said he wants to see more three-pointers going forward.

“I think we’re getting there,” he said. “I think we’re getting good shots. I don’t think we’re taking enough threes to be honest with you. We’ve been doing so well throwing the ball inside to and to Luigi, but I think we got to do a little bit better of a job getting transition threes.

Advertisement

“But, again, we’re three games in with 12 new guys. It’s going to be a little bumpy at times, especially against a good defensive team. ” RJ Smith is ‘ultra confident’ Nichols was most bothered by the closing minutes of the game, which “left a bad taste” on an otherwise strong showing from the underdog Explorers. Nichols should be most excited by freshman point guard RJ Smith.

The 5-9 Roman Catholic grad led La Salle with 13 points on 6-for-12 shooting.

“He’s ultra confident,” Nichols said. “That’s what makes him really good. ” Nichols said he talked to Smith after a season-opener at No. 8 Houston about how Smith was “thrown into the fire. ” He has been most impressed by the way Smith is “valuing the ball.

” He did not have a turnover Tuesday.

“I see his confidence building every game,” Nichols said. Nichols wants to go back to Finneran Pavilion The current format of Big 5 men’s basketball will end after this season, and the five Philadelphia-based programs are moving on with a round robin format without Villanova after the six schools could not come to an agreement on a new format. Asked about it Tuesday night, Nichols said he wouldn’t mind playing at Villanova again next season.

“I would love to come back here opening night,” he said. “I would love to do this again next year. I respect what Villanova has been and the history of it. Instead of getting on the plane and flying across the country, I’d rather open up here next year.

I’m open to it, it just depends on if they feel it’s a good idea. ”