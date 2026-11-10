Big Talk Productions Adapts BBC Hit Ludwig as Rabbit for ABC With New Creative Team

Big Talk Productions is adapting the hit BBC series Ludwig into an American version titled Rabbit for ABC, featuring writers Humphrey Ker and Megan Ganz.

Big Talk Productions is officially expanding its successful mystery brand with a new American adaptation of the BBC hit Ludwig titled Rabbit. The project is being developed for the ABC network in the United States. Executive producer Kenton Allen and CEO of Big Talk Productions provided the latest details on the initiative. The move signals a strategic push to bring British detective drama formats to North American audiences. Writers Humphrey Ker and Megan Ganz are leading the development of the American counterpart to the original British series.

The original UK version stars David Mitchell as the socially awkward puzzle setter John Taylor. The character relies on pattern recognition to solve crimes despite having no formal police training. This unique dynamic has driven the show's recent success in the United Kingdom. Ludwig serves as a near-perfect detective thriller with soft murder mysteries. It features a postcard-perfect British city setting that appeals to international viewers. The series has already found a dedicated audience across North America through the BritBox streaming platform.

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John Taylor lives a quiet life in his mother's house while publishing puzzles under the pseudonym Ludwig. His identical twin brother James serves as a DCI in the Cambridge police force. The narrative begins when James disappears during a murder investigation. Taylor's brother's wife Lucy played by Anna Maxwell Martin asks for help finding him. John reluctantly agrees to impersonate his brother at the police station to investigate the disappearance. He quickly discovers that his extraordinary ability to recognize patterns makes him surprisingly effective at solving murders.

Season two of the original series is approaching its finale on BritBox. The strong performance of the British version prompted the decision to create a localized American version. This strategy allows the production company to reach wider audiences with culturally adapted content. The first season attracted significant viewership and critical acclaim. It established the Taylor brothers dynamic as a cornerstone of modern British detective fiction. Fans can expect a localized version that maintains the core appeal of the original story.

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Allen explains that the creative team wants Rabbit to be a brilliant cousin to Ludwig rather than a direct copy. He believes the differences between the two countries will provide enough material to make the new series a distinct proposition. The adaptation will explore the attitude towards crime and crime prevention in North America. Cultural differences such as police protocols will create an interesting companion piece to the original show. The intention is to take the central premise and explore what it could become in a different cultural setting.

Ganz and Ker are a husband and wife duo with considerable experience across British and American television. Ganz previously worked on major US network shows while Ker has executive roles in sports entertainment. They are tasked with finding a smart way to make a cousin rather than a copy. The new series should offer something familiar to fans without becoming a direct copy of the BBC hit. Rabbit aims to replicate the unique charm and puzzle-solving elements that defined the original show.

The production leverages the intellectual property from the successful British format to build something with its own personality. The American adaptation allows the creative team to see the fundamental setup through a different lens. Nobody wants to make a facsimile of a show that is currently on air. The new series must have a reason to exist beyond the success of its predecessor. It provides American viewers with another detective series to turn to. The project represents a bold step in transatlantic television production.

Big Talk Productions continues to leverage the intellectual property from the successful British format. The new American series Rabbit aims to replicate the unique charm and puzzle-solving elements that defined the original show. Fans of British detective fiction can expect a localized version that maintains the core appeal of the Taylor brothers dynamic. The adaptation promises to bring fresh perspectives to the genre while honoring the source material. The upcoming developments mark a significant milestone in the franchise's international expansion.