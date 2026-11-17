Kenton Allen discusses Ludwig Season 2, David Mitchell's transition to crime drama, the show's 'soft murder' tone, and the upcoming US Rabbit adaptation.

Executive Producer Kenton Allen has revealed the unique origin story behind the popular crime series Ludwig, confirming that star David Mitchell's casting was driven by a specific personal desire. Allen disclosed that Mitchell once approached him with a secret wish to portray a television detective, a request that directly influenced the creation of the character John Taylor.

Mitchell's Detective Wish Drives Show Creation

The development of the series began when Allen and Mitchell were working together on a different project known as Back. During production, Mitchell contacted Allen to share a personal ambition he had kept hidden. He explained that he wanted to star in a TV detective show, a revelation that prompted Allen to collaborate with writer Mark Brotherhood.

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Brotherhood crafted the role of John Taylor specifically with Mitchell in mind. The character was designed to mirror certain traits of the actor but transposed into a Northern English setting. This tailored approach allowed Mitchell to inhabit a role that felt natural to his performance style while exploring a genre he had long wished to pursue.

Comedy Actors Excel in Soft Murder Genre

Allen argues that British television has a strong lineage of comedy actors transitioning successfully into crime dramas. He cites figures like Robbie Coltrane in Cracker, Alan Davies in Jonathan Creek, and David Jason in A Touch of Frost as examples of this trend. These performers demonstrate how half-hour sitcom experience prepares actors for more complex dramatic roles.

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The executive producer prefers the term soft murder over cozy crime to describe the show's tone. This genre requires an actor who can handle serious investigations while maintaining charm, wit, and irreverence. Mitchell embodies these qualities through John Taylor, an outsider who prefers solitude and possesses a sharp, pattern-recognizing mind.

Season 2 Dynamics and Crime Consultant Role

Ludwig Season 2 continues the mystery surrounding the disappearance of James, John Taylor's twin brother. In the first season, John impersonated his brother to help the police, but the Cambridge Police Authority has now officially hired him as a Crime Consultant. This change removes the need for John to hide behind his brother's identity while investigating murders.

The second season concluded its run on BritBox with the core mystery of James still unresolved. Allen notes that continuing the story with this new dynamic presented challenges for the production team. The series maintains a balance between procedural elements and the quirky, character-driven narratives that defined the first season.

Future Plans and US Adaptation Rabbit

Allen discussed the potential for Ludwig to become a long-running detective franchise. He teased a Christmas special that will feature David Suchet, known for playing Poirot. The special aims to blend the established world of Ludwig with classic detective fiction elements.

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Simultaneously, a US adaptation titled Rabbit is currently in development. The project is being led by writers Humphrey Ker and Megan Ganz. Ker is known for Welcome to Wrexham, while Ganz worked on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The adaptation will explore the same core concept but tailored for American audiences.

British Comedy Resurgence in Crime TV

Allen observed a significant resurgence in British comedy at recent industry events like the Edinburgh TV Festival. This trend aligns with the growing popularity of character-driven crime shows. The success of Ludwig demonstrates that audiences appreciate detective stories that blend humor with genuine mystery.

The executive producer emphasizes that the show's appeal lies in its authentic characterizations. Mitchell's performance brings a lightness to the role that distinguishes it from heavier crime dramas. This approach has resonated with viewers and critics alike, securing the show's place in modern television.