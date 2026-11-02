Ludwig Göransson Leads Hollywood Music Awards 2026 Nominations

Ludwig Göransson and Mina Samy top the 2026 Hollywood Music in Media Awards nominees list ahead of Oscar season. Details on the Nov 18 event in Hollywood and category winners are outlined.

Composer Ludwig Göransson and vocalist Mina Samy have emerged as the leading figures in the 2026 Hollywood Music in Media Awards, each securing four individual nominations. The Hollywood Music in Media Awards announced its comprehensive slate of nominees for scores and songs in film and other visual media categories on Monday, November 2. This announcement arrives nearly three months before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reveals its Oscar nominations on January 21.

Göransson Dominates Score and Song Categories

Ludwig Göransson stands as the central figure in this year's competitive landscape, holding the most nominations of any individual artist. His work on major cinematic projects places him as a front-runner to win the Oscars for best original score, while his musical contributions are also heavily favored for best original song recognition. The prestige of these accolades highlights the significant impact of his recent compositions on the global entertainment stage.

Also read Daytime Emmys 2026: Fashion Faux Pas and Key Winners at Hollywood Palladium Event

Göransson's nomination for a score recognizes his extensive work behind the scenes of high-profile films. Industry analysts note that his stylistic versatility allows him to bridge the gap between traditional orchestral arrangements and modern electronic soundscapes. This dual capability has established him as a sought-after collaborator for directors seeking innovative auditory experiences.

Simultaneously, Göransson is nominated for his work on a major song, further demonstrating his creative range. He collaborated on the track with lyricists and performers James Blake, Travis Scott, and Christopher Nolan. The synergy between these high-caliber artists has generated significant buzz within the music industry leading up to the awards ceremony.

Advertisement

Prestigious Event Details and Ticket Information

The 17th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards will take place on Wednesday, November 18. The ceremony will be held at the historic Avalon Hollywood in Hollywood, a venue known for hosting major industry gatherings. Tickets for the event are currently on sale through TicketTailor.com for fans wishing to witness the proceedings in person.

Special performances by various nominees and artists are scheduled to be announced in the coming days. These live segments are expected to showcase the diversity of talent recognized by the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The organization honors composers, songwriters, music supervisors, and artists for their outstanding contributions to music in film, television, video games, and other visual media.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Impact

Mina Samy shares the record for the most individual nominations with four, placing her in direct competition with Göransson. Her recognition underscores the growing prominence of vocalists and songwriters in the broader category of visual media scoring. The inclusion of diverse artists in these top spots reflects the evolving nature of soundtrack production.

The proximity of the HMMA nominations to the Oscar announcement window creates a strategic atmosphere for the industry. Success at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards often serves as a strong indicator of future Academy Award success. The 2025 HMMA winners set a high bar, with songs like Golden earning prestigious status in previous years.

Advertisement

Nominations also extend to video games and new media, highlighting the expanding scope of the award. Categories include recognition for titles such as Dungeon Fighter Online and Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced. This broadening of criteria ensures that the contributions of digital media creators are equally celebrated alongside traditional film and television professionals.