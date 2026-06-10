Ludi Lin on Mortal Kombat Role, Shang-Chi Powers, and Upcoming Marvel Appearances in 2026

Actor Ludi Lin discusses his near-casting in Mortal Kombat, his thoughts on Shang-Chi's abilities, and the future of his character in Avengers: Doomsday. The article also covers recent trailer releases for dinosaur-themed films, Michael Douglas's return to acting, and updates on several Marvel projects.

In recent entertainment news, actor Ludi Lin , known for his portrayal of the Black Ranger in the 2017 Power Rangers reboot and Murk in Aquaman, has opened up about his experiences navigating major film franchises.

Although Lin was initially in talks for the lead role in the Mortal Kombat film, the part ultimately went to Simu Liu. Lin reflected on his career journey, humorously comparing himself to a door-to-door salesman seeking roles in established intellectual properties. He also shared his thoughts on a hypothetical battle between Liu Kang from Mortal Kombat and Shang-Chi, noting that Shang-Chi's ten rings likely hold unexplored powers.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, released in 2021, earned over $432 million globally and was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who is also set to direct this summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Cretton was originally attached to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty before Marvel scrapped that project. Shang-Chi is scheduled to return in Avengers: Doomsday, slated for release on December 18, 2026.

Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 2 is now available on digital and VOD platforms, and has been well-received by fans, though its box office performance has faced challenges. The sequel's home release dates for digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray have also been announced.

Additional updates include Michael Douglas returning for a new project with a beloved director, Paul Rudd expressing his surreal feelings about reprising Ant-Man for Avengers: Doomsday, and Sebastian Stan commenting on his Marvel future following his role in The Batman Part 2. Mckenna Grace's dinosaur movie and Paramount's PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie have both released official trailers, while an Avengers: Doomsday star described a moment on set that left him and a co-star pinching themselves.

A Law & Order: SVU fan favorite has also landed a new major role, likely appealing to Western genre fans. There is particular excitement surrounding a 2026 Amblin Entertainment release, with Universal's logo preceding it, hinting at a significant collaboration. The Mortal Kombat II movie, featuring The Boys star Karl Urban, continues to generate buzz across multiple platforms





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