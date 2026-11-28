Premieres Sundays, Dec. 6-27, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Steam with KPBS+. Armed with the keys to the world’s greatest palaces, Lucy Worsley explores hidden rooms inside Marie Antoinette’s Versailles, discovers how Blenheim Palace shaped Winston Churchill, and finds a dark secret at the heart of the Doge’s Palace in Venice.

Armed with the keys to the world’s greatest palaces, Lucy Worsley explores hidden rooms inside Marie Antoinette’s Versailles, discovers how Blenheim Palace shaped Winston Churchill, and finds a dark secret at the heart of the Doge’s Palace in Venice.

"Versailles" airs Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Dec. 26 at 11 a.m. on KPBS 2 - Lucy has the keys to Versailles where hidden doors lead to private spaces that reveal the intimate life of Marie Antoinette; a story of money, sex, power and… snowy white goats! "Doge's Palace" airs Sunday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Dec. 26 at Noon on KPBS 2 - Historian Lucy Worsley has the keys to the Doge’s Palace in Venice, uncovering the dark secrets hiding inside one of city’s most ornate buildings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After revealing exactly what a Doge is, she discovers how the palace ruled the city with an iron fist. Wowed by a 24-carat gold staircase, she explores one of Europe’s biggest rooms, finds long lost messages from the past and has a close shave in a Venetian torture chamber.