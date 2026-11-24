Historian Lucy Worsley visits the Doge's Palace in Venice for BBC2 series Keys To The Castle revealing torture chambers and political intrigue.

Lucy Worsley stepped into a dark corner of the Doge's Palace in Venice to demonstrate a chilling piece of medieval interrogation equipment. The former Chief Curator of Britain's Historic Royal Palaces wore a striking red frock and Friesian-cattle-patterned ankle boots while facing two ropes dangling from a high ceiling. These cords represented a simple but effective method of torture where offenders had their hands tied behind their backs. A skilled torturer could hoist them into the air to dislocate shoulders or break arms. Worsley survived a light tug on the rope during this segment of the new BBC2 series.

The Mechanics Of Torture And Law

The instrument of pain on offer in Lucy Worsley's Keys To The Castle was simply two ropes dangling from a high ceiling. Offenders had their hands tied behind their backs and could be hoisted into the air if they didn't co-operate. This might not sound particularly painful to modern ears, but a torturer who knew his stuff could dislocate shoulders and break arms. The series is designed so that Lucy gets a backstage pass to four well-known buildings by visiting areas the public never see.

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Worsley used this physical demonstration to explain the severe penalties enforced by the Venetian government. At the height of the Venetian empire, citizens could be put to death for minor infractions like tax evasion or counterfeiting. Polluting the canal was also a capital offense. Making obscene gestures at the Virgin Mary was another crime, for which you also had your tongue and right hand removed.

Venice As A Wealthy Pivot Point

Worsley compared the historical Venetian state to Dubai in terms of its global economic significance. She explained that Venice was a pivot point between the East and the West and a place of incredible wealth. This immense prosperity created a ruthless government machine that needed strict control over its populace. The Doge's Palace served as both an architectural splendour and the headquarters of this powerful administration.

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The building attracts more than a million tourists every year to view its grand halls. However, the true power lay elsewhere within the walls. Worsley corrected the common assumption that the Doge was all powerful by revealing his limited role. He was a figurehead appointed in old age so he had no time to get a grip on affairs. This structural design ensured stability and prevented any single individual from gaining too much influence.

The Council Of Ten And Espionage

The real power was held by magistrates on a Council of Ten who ran a vast intelligence operation. This agency featured secret denunciation boxes where ordinary Venetians could grass up their neighbours. The system relied on fear and surveillance to maintain order within the republic. Worsley highlighted how this network operated beneath the surface of Venetian social life.

Perhaps the most famous prisoner in the palace was Casanova who was accused of owning banned books and gambling. He was also being outspoken in his personal conduct with the wives of Venetian noblemen. Worsley noted that he managed to escape by smashing a hole through his cell roof. He was clearly forgiven for his troubles and fled to England where he became a Venetian spy.

Worsley's Approach To Historical Storytelling

Worsley uses all the tricks of television to make history accessible to a broad audience. Her outfits make Michael Portillo look as if he shops exclusively at the M&S beige counter. Yet viewers always come away from her shows knowing a lot more than they did before. The program balances visual spectacle with rigorous historical education.

The series features four well-known buildings that get the backstage pass treatment from the host. Worsley's background as a curator allows people in charge of historic buildings to be happier to see her than a typical celebrity. Danny Dyer would likely not receive such open access to restricted historical areas. This expertise helps bridge the gap between academic research and popular entertainment.

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Other Television Highlights And Comparisons

The review also touched upon other recent television programming to contrast different styles of storytelling. In the second episode of The Witch Farm on BBC1, characters Liz and Bill discovered their electricity bill was ten times what it should be. An old lady in the show explained that the spirit is draining the power from the house.

This supernatural explanation led to humorous speculation about ghosts being agents of the South Wales Electricity Board. Such segments show how fiction often blends mundane reality with fantastical elements. The comparison highlights the unique value of Worsley's non-fiction approach which grounds history in physical reality. Her willingness to handle historical artifacts and try old methods adds authenticity to the narrative.

Worsley's performance in the torture chamber scene serves as a memorable hook for viewers. It demonstrates her commitment to bringing the past back to life through physical experience. The audience knows exactly what to expect from her when she visits new locations. She never shies away from the darker aspects of history when they reveal important truths.

The Doge's Palace segment provides a comprehensive look at Venetian governance and daily life. From the mechanics of torture to the structure of the Council of Ten, the episode covers diverse topics. Worsley connects these elements to paint a picture of a complex and wealthy society. The show successfully combines education with entertainment for a wide audience.