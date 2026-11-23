TV historian Lucy Worsley undergoes the historic Dare La Corda rope torture at Venice's Doge's Palace in her upcoming BBC Two series exploring castle secrets.

Television historian Lucy Worsley recently experienced the visceral reality of historical interrogation when she was subjected to the ' Dare La Corda' torture device within the walls of the Doge's Palace in Venice. This chilling apparatus, historically used to extract confessions from prisoners in the 15th century, involves suspending victims by their bound wrists, a method that often resulted in dislocated shoulders or broken bones. The segment was filmed for Worsley's new documentary series titled ' Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle,' which is scheduled to premiere on BBC Two on November 23.

The Mechanics of The Rope Torture

During the recording, Worsley was guided into a dark chamber of the palace where Dr. Susan Steer, a British art historian specializing in medieval and Renaissance Venice, demonstrated the procedure. Worsley was asked to kneel on a set of steps while her hands were tied securely behind her back. A rope was then attached to her bound wrists and connected to a crank mechanism operated by an assistant, simulating the sudden hoisting motion used by historical interrogators.

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The device, also known as the 'Strappado,' was designed to hang the prisoner's full body weight from their arms. This exertion frequently caused torn ligaments, nerve damage, and severe physical trauma. The process was described as vicious, with the risk of arms breaking or shoulders dislocating if the crank was operated with force. The interrogators would use this threat to compel cooperation, knowing that failure to speak could result in the victim being yanked into the air and dropped abruptly.

Psychological Impact and Historical Context

Worsley expressed feeling vulnerable and terrified as she prepared for the simulation, noting the lack of anything to hold onto in the dark, gloomy environment. Dr. Steer emphasized that the psychological terror was as significant as the physical pain, as prisoners could not see their interrogators and feared for their immediate safety. The historian described the rope device as a source of urban legend, highlighting how aware people were of the severe consequences of crime during the Republic of Venice era.

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Authorities in the Republic of Venice utilized such torture as a standard investigative tool to obtain confessions or corroborate testimony in serious criminal or political cases. The method was prevalent until the 18th century, leaving a lasting mark on the history of justice in the region. A historical drawing by French artist Jacques Callot from 1633 depicts this specific torture method, providing visual evidence of the device's design and use.

Broader Scope of the Documentary Series

The documentary features Worsley exploring four iconic structures to uncover the stories of the people who lived within them. In addition to the Doge's Palace, which has served as a museum since the 1920s and was originally constructed in 810, the series includes visits to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, the Palace of Versailles in France, and Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany. Each location offers insights into architecture, design, art, and personal treasures held by its inhabitants.

Worsley described the project as her dream endeavor, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to share the fun and revelation of exploring these historic sites with viewers. Amanda Lyon, executive producer at BBC Studios, noted that every building tells a story about its former residents. The collaboration with the custodians of these palaces aims to present the iconic buildings in a fresh and revelatory manner, connecting the past to the present audience.