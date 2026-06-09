Lucy Watson Reveals She Is Expecting a Baby Girl in Pink Holiday Photos

Former Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson announces her second child's gender via Instagram, showing off her baby bump in a pink outfit during a family holiday, confirming she is having a baby girl.

Pregnant Lucy Watson has revealed the gender of her second child in a heartwarming Instagram post shared during a family holiday on Monday. The former Made In Chelsea star, 35, who is expecting her second child with husband James Dunmore, delighted fans by announcing they are welcoming a baby girl .

In a series of sweet photos, Lucy showcased her growing baby bump while wearing a stunning pink co-ord set, consisting of a plunging halterneck top and a low-rise maxi skirt. The TV personality posed against a breathtaking ocean backdrop as the sun set, cradling her bump and holding her two-year-old son Willoughby. She captioned the post with 'We can't wait to meet you' followed by several pink emojis, confirming the baby's gender.

Her sister, Tiffany Watson, added in the comments, 'Baby girl we can't wait to meet you!

' The announcement comes just weeks after Lucy first shared her pregnancy news in April, posting a photo of a positive pregnancy test and expressing her joy at expanding their family. Lucy and James, who met on the reality show Made In Chelsea in 2015, married in a stunning Greek ceremony in 2021 and welcomed their son Willoughby in 2024.

The couple's journey to parenthood has not been without challenges, as Lucy previously opened up about her struggles to conceive Willoughby. On the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, she revealed that it took longer than expected to get pregnant, describing the process as anxiety-inducing and invasive. She spoke about the emotional toll of fertility tests and the pressure of comparing her journey to friends who conceived easily.

Despite these difficulties, Lucy expressed gratitude for her growing family and looks forward to meeting her baby girl. The reality star has also been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey on social media, including a recent video showcasing her bare bump in a black maternity bra from her own brand, RENUE The Label. The bra, made from soft CloudAir fabric, is designed for nursing and offers support.

In the video, Lucy demonstrated how to style the bra with wide-legged black trousers, an oversized white linen shirt, and Celine sunglasses. Her fans and fellow celebrities have been quick to congratulate her, with former co-star Georgia Toffolo writing, 'Congratulations!!!

' The family holiday photos have garnered thousands of likes and comments, with many praising Lucy's radiant look and her candidness about pregnancy. As she prepares to welcome her second child, Lucy continues to inspire her followers with her honesty and style, balancing motherhood with her entrepreneurial ventures. Her clothing brand, RENUE The Label, has become a go-to for maternity wear, and she often shares styling tips with her audience.

The announcement of a baby girl adds a new chapter to their family story, and fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the due date and name. Lucy's journey from reality TV star to mother and businesswoman has been closely followed, and her openness about fertility struggles has resonated with many. With a supportive husband and a loving family, Lucy is embracing this new phase of life with grace and excitement





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