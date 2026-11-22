Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson explains her decade-long vegan lifestyle and how she is raising her two young children on a plant-based diet to ensure a healthy start to life.

Lucy Watson has opened up about her commitment to a vegan lifestyle and the specific reasons she is raising her two young children on a plant-based diet. The Made In Chelsea star, who turned 35 this year, believes that providing a nutritious, cruelty-free foundation gives her kids the best possible start in life. She has been committed to avoiding meat and dairy since 2015 and feels confident in her dietary choices despite occasional public scrutiny.

Variety in Plant-Based Food Choices

Watson emphasizes that her vegan diet is far from restrictive or monotonous. She told the Daily Mail that she consumes a wide variety of foods, noting that every single day brings a different menu. Her routine can include protein shakes packed with fruits and vegetables in the morning, followed by options like porridge, avocado toast, healthy salads, soups, or pasta dishes. She points out that for almost anything an omnivore eats, there is a vegan alternative, making her diet nothing unusual. However, she maintains balance by allowing herself treats like chocolate, doughnuts, cakes, pizza, and burgers, provided she does not consume them every day.

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Educating Children on Food Sources

Watson shares her son, Willoughby, who is two years old, and her daughter, Blair, who is two months old, with her husband, James Dunmore. She is raising both children on a vegan diet and plans to educate them on where their food comes from as they grow older. Watson stated she will be honest with her children about the reality of animal agriculture, telling them the truth once they are at an age where they can understand the concept. She believes that many parents avoid this difficult conversation, but she intends to explain that the chicken on their plate was once alive. If her children decide later in life that they wish to eat animal products, she respects that as their ultimate choice, but she believes she is currently preventing harm by not forcing animal consumption on them.

James Dunmore's Plant-Based Transition

Watson's husband, James Dunmore, who adopted a plant-based lifestyle in 2020, was initially a meat-eater. Watson revealed that she successfully convinced him to switch by showcasing her culinary skills. While she notes that James is not as passionate about veganism as she is, he understands the ethical implications of eating meat. He has maintained this diet for several years and remains in excellent physical health. Watson highlighted that he runs marathons, completing them in just over three hours, which demonstrates that a plant-based diet can support high-performance athletic activity and overall well-being.

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Nutritional Confidence and Health Outcomes

Addressing common concerns about nutrient intake, Watson explained that the human body processes nutrients similarly regardless of whether they come from plants or animals. She argued that if the body can extract protein from a cow burger, it can equally extract protein from a tofu burger. Watson expressed confidence in her health, noting that she has had two successful and healthy pregnancies with her children. She maintains that she is happy, healthy, and thriving on her plant-based regimen, proving that a vegan diet can fully support growth and development.

Advocacy Against Dairy Industry Practices

Watson is also using her platform to raise awareness about cruelty within the dairy industry. Although she does not get defensive about her personal choices, she takes action when she witnesses unethical practices. Last year, she participated in an undercover investigation at a farm operated by Arla, which is Britain's largest dairy producer. The horrific conditions she witnessed during this trip left her in tears and reinforced her commitment to speaking out against animal cruelty, encouraging others to reconsider their consumption of dairy products.