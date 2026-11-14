Lucy Watson Exposes Arla Dairy Farm Conditions in Animal Justice Project Investigation

Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson details harrowing conditions at an Arla dairy farm for the Animal Justice Project. Her undercover investigation reveals welfare breaches and launches the Choose Kind campaign.

Lucy Watson has provided a harrowing account of the conditions she witnessed during an undercover investigation at a dairy farm operated by Arla, Britain's largest dairy producer. The Made In Chelsea star described the experience as both eye-opening and devastating, leaving her in tears after documenting what she termed horrific treatment of cows and calves.

Watson's visit was part of The Big Milk Con, a comprehensive investigation conducted by the Animal Justice Project. This probe examined fifteen dairy farms located across thirteen English counties. An independent animal welfare expert identified 360 cases that potentially breached animal welfare legislation or farm assurance requirements during the operation.

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Core Mechanisms of Dairy Industry Practices

Watson, who is thirty-five years old and has adhered to a vegan diet since 2015, explained that the separation of calves from their mothers is a central mechanism of the industry that causes significant distress. She highlighted that newborns are removed on the day they are born so that the milk intended for the offspring can be consumed by humans.

She noted that the mothers remain in close proximity to their crying infants but are physically unable to reach them. This setup creates a state of prolonged anxiety and pain for the cows, who have spent nine months developing a strong biological bond with their developing calves before separation.

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Witnessed Conditions and Stakeholder Reactions

During her time on the farm, Watson documented several specific instances of poor hygiene and environmental neglect. She observed numerous calves housed in individual hutches placed outdoors in cold weather. Inside the main warehouse, she reported seeing heavily pregnant cows slipping and sliding through their own waste.

Watson recounted witnessing a cow give birth in these unsanitary conditions, with the newborn calf falling into excrement immediately after delivery. She also noted that many of the animals were restrained with chains around their feet, limiting their movement and exacerbating their distress during the birthing process.

The findings of the investigation were first published by The Mail on Sunday. In response to the initial revelations, Arla announced it had launched its own internal investigation into what it described as unacceptable behavior by the farm operators. The dairy giant has since pledged to address the issues raised by the undercover footage and expert analysis.

Real-World Impact and The Choose Kind Campaign

Following her visit, Watson is starring in the Animal Justice Project's new Choose Kind cinema campaign. The initiative aims to encourage consumers to reconsider their dairy consumption by highlighting the realities behind product production. Watson describes her role as transitioning from a general interest in animal welfare to active activism through media exposure.

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Watson emphasized the societal contradiction of condemning women who breastfeed past infancy while simultaneously consuming the breast milk of cows. She argues that the market now offers extensive alternatives, including plant-based milks and vegan eggs available in major supermarkets and fast-food chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and KFC.

She stated that making these dietary switches is the easiest way for consumers to align their actions with their values as animal lovers. The campaign seeks to open eyes to practices that have been normalized over years but are increasingly viewed as cruel and unnecessary in a modern food system.

Watson shared that it took her several weeks to process the emotional toll of witnessing the separation of mothers and babies. She described the scene of huddled newborn calves seeking comfort from one another in separate pens as particularly heartbreaking, noting that these innocent beings have no voice to advocate for their own well-being.

The investigation underscores the growing pressure on major food producers to improve animal welfare standards. By leveraging her public platform, Watson hopes to drive consumer behavior change and hold corporations accountable for the conditions present in their supply chains, marking a significant moment in the debate over industrial dairy farming.