Lucy Punch Snubbed at BAFTA TV Awards

The British star Lucy Punch, known for her comedy icon status in Amandaland series two, was surprisingly snubbed for the Best Actress in a Comedy award at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday night.

Despite recently being hailed as a 'comedy icon' in Amandaland series two, leading star Lucy Punch was among the 'snubs' at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday night.

While Lucy was up for the Best Actress in a Comedy for her incredible performance in series one of the hit BBC show, she failed to win the award along with co-stars Jennifer Saunders and Philippa Dunne. Katherine Parkinson, for her performance in Here We Go, took the award. Fans took to X to share their shock, claiming the three actresses were 'robbed' as one shared a meme saying she's 'ignoring the verdict'.

Despite the leading actresses being snubbed in the category, Amandaland went on to win Best Scripted Comedy





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Lucy Punch SNUBBING BAFTA TV AWARDS AMANDALAND PHILIPPA DUNNE

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