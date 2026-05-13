Lucy Punch's Career: From Hollywood Movies to the Post-Divorce Wasteland of SoHa

Lucy Punch's career has taken her from Hollywood movies to the post-divorce wasteland of SoHa, but from the very beginning of her stage and screen career, the actress has channelled her most beloved character of Amanda Hughes. Photos have emerged of her stage debut in the 2000 West End adaptation of The Graduate at the Gielgud Theatre in London, showing her posing backstage in a tiny pink, sequinned mini dress and looking the spitting image of her character Amanda with her best 'I could have been a model' pose. The second series of Motherland spin off Amandaland has been praised for her performance, with the character of Amanda being likened to comedy icons The Office's David Brent and Steve Coogan's legendary Alan Partridge in their cringeworthy lack of self-awareness, arrogance and poorly-hidden deep insecurities.

Lucy Punch 's career has taken her from Hollywood movies to the post-divorce wasteland of SoHa, but from the very beginning of her stage and screen career , the actress has channelled her most beloved character of Amanda Hughes.

Photos have emerged of her stage debut in the 2000 West End adaptation of The Graduate at the Gielgud Theatre in London, showing her posing backstage in a tiny pink, sequinned mini dress and looking the spitting image of her character Amanda with her best 'I could have been a model' pose. Lucy grew up in West London and attended a private girls' school but has remembered feeling like 'an outsider' in the 'very academic school', before discovering the National Youth Theatre.

She went on to study history of art at University College London, but dropped out to pursue acting. The second series of Motherland spin off Amandaland, where Lucy's character has been pushed into the spotlight, has been praised for her performance. The character of Amanda has been likened to comedy icons The Office's David Brent and Steve Coogan's legendary Alan Partridge in their cringeworthy lack of self-awareness, arrogance and poorly-hidden deep insecurities





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Lucy Punch Career Hollywood Movies Post-Divorce Wasteland Of Soha Stage And Screen Career Character Of Amanda Hughes Photos Stage Debut West End Adaptation Of The Graduate Gielgud Theatre In London Private Girls' School National Youth Theatre University College London The Office's David Brent Steve Coogan's Legendary Alan Partridge Character Of Amanda BAFTA For Best Scripted Comedy String Of Nominations For The Cast

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