Lucy Punch Joins Burberry Campaign, Describes Feeling Like a Fish Out of Water

Actress Lucy Punch, star of Amandaland, is the newest face of Burberry's autumn 2026 campaign. She opens up about feeling out of her depth alongside A-listers, her private life in LA with artist Dinos Chapman, and balancing motherhood with fame.

Lucy Punch , known for her role as Amanda Hughes in the hit series Amandaland , has been named the newest face of Burberry 's autumn 2026 campaign.

However, the 48-year-old actress admits she felt completely out of her element while shooting the advertisement alongside a roster of A-list celebrities. In an interview with Vogue, Punch described the experience as intensely fashionable and fabulous, something she had never done before. She said, I was very much a fish out of water. I don't know anything much about that world, so it was amazing to plop into it for a moment or two.

She also revealed that her knees were shaking during the shoot, grateful that she was wearing baggy tweed trousers to hide her nerves. The campaign features an impressive lineup including model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Romeo Beckham, actor Stephen Graham, and England football stars Eberechi Eze, Declan Rice, and Leah Williamson. Each brings their own flair to the classic Burberry aesthetic, but Punch stands out as a fresh face from the acting world.

The campaign images showcase the brand's signature check patterns and modern tailoring, with Punch wearing a stylish tweed ensemble that she says helped calm her nerves. She expressed admiration for her co-stars, noting that working alongside such established names in fashion and sports was surreal. Despite her initial anxiety, she believes the experience has broadened her perspective on blending acting with high fashion.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the campaign, Punch leads a remarkably low-key life away from the spotlight. She resides in a £2 million country farmhouse in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles, with her long-time partner, artist Dinos Chapman, aged 64. The couple share two young sons, aged ten and six, whose names Punch has deliberately kept private to protect their childhood.

In interviews, she emphasizes the importance of privacy for her children, stating that they don't have a choice and it is her place to protect them. Punch moved to LA almost two decades ago and met Chapman in 2014, after his split from his ex-wife Tiphaine de Lussy, with whom he has two daughters. Despite living in a modest home compared to typical Hollywood standards, her neighbors include Jack Nicholson and Kim Kardashian.

She describes herself and Chapman as reserved individuals, and he is supportive and proud of her work. Their home, nestled in a wooded area down a winding country road, reflects their preference for a quiet, nature-filled environment. Punch often shares anecdotes about their chaotic but loving family life, balancing school runs and summer activities while both parents pursue creative careers. Punch balances her career with motherhood, often juggling school runs and summer activities.

She admits to having itchy feet and never committing fully to one place, holding rolling visas rather than a green card. She told The Times, I've always got one foot out the door, wherever I am. The nature of her home in Laurel Canyon is what she loves most-a ramshackle property down a wonky country road surrounded by trees.

Chapman, formerly one half of the notorious art duo The Chapman Brothers alongside his brother Jake, has been pursuing his own independent work since their split in 2022. Punch's foray into the fashion world with Burberry marks a new chapter, but she remains grounded in her family life and artistic partnership. Her candidness about feeling like an outsider in the fashion industry adds a relatable touch to her glamorous new role.

The actress continues to gain recognition for her television work, with Amandaland earning critical acclaim for its portrayal of a flawed yet endearing protagonist. As she steps into the world of luxury branding, Punch brings her characteristic wit and humility, proving that even a fish out of water can make a splash





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lucy Punch Burberry Amandaland Dinos Chapman Celebrity Fashion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Where Hunza G’s Founder Gets Her Favorite SwimwearGeorgiana Huddart shares her fashion must-haves and the details on her Burberry collab.

Read more »

Jason Sudeikis, Stephen Graham, Jodie Turner-Smith and More Star in Burberry Sports CampaignJason Sudeikis, Stephen Graham and more star in a new Burberry campaign centered around football game day. Shop new Burberry pieces online here.

Read more »

Romeo Beckham Is Doing Soccer CosplayFor a Burberry campaign.

Read more »

Lucy Punch Stars in Burberry's Autumn 2026 Campaign, Reflects on Feeling 'Like a Fish Out of Water'Actress Lucy Punch, known for her role in Amandaland, joins a star-studded Burberry campaign but describes the intense fashion shoot as an unfamiliar experience. The private star also shares insights into her reserved family life in LA with partner Dinos Chapman and their two sons.

Read more »