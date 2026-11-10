Lucy Powell Regrets Role in Russell Brand Ed Miliband Interview

Lucy Powell says she regrets helping arrange Ed Miliband's 2015 interview with Russell Brand, following Brand's jail sentence for rape and sexual assault.

Lucy Powell has admitted she regrets helping to set up a notorious interview between Russell Brand and Ed Miliband before the 2015 general election. Ms Powell, who was vice-chair of the election campaign, made the admission while touring broadcast studios after Brand was sentenced.

Mr Miliband, then Labour leader, appeared on Brand's online show The Trews as he sought to win over young voters. Ms Powell spoke to Sky News about the interview and argued that the risks surrounding Brand could not have been detected at the time.

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How the Brand Interview Came About

Ms Powell said the interview was arranged during the 2015 campaign, when Labour was trying to reach younger audiences through online platforms. Mr Miliband was then the Labour leader, and The Trews was Brand's online programme.

By the time the interview took place, Brand had already lost his BBC Radio 2 show. He had left a series of lewd messages on the answerphone of the actor Andrew Sachs about a romantic liaison with Sachs's granddaughter.

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Brand had also been fired from XFM for reading pornography on air. He detailed his womanising in his autobiography, material that was publicly available before the interview took place.

Powell Explains Her Regret and the Limits of Knowledge

Ms Powell said she regrets the decision because, knowing what is now known, she would look back on the interview differently. She said that anyone who had paid to see his shows, watched him on television, or had dealings with his employers would share that regret.

She argued that the period was different and that social media had not yet made it easy to search for allegations about public figures. She said that if there had been any suggestion that Brand was a known sexual predator at the time, no one would have arranged the interview.

Ms Powell also said that Brand was a well-known public figure who was given a powerful platform by Hollywood, the BBC and many others. She said that the people involved did not know about the allegations at the time, and that victims had not felt able to come forward.

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Sentencing and Ms Powell's Message to Women

Brand, aged 51, was jailed for 10 and a half years for raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three television and radio workers during his rise to international fame. The sentence was handed down at the time Ms Powell gave her interviews.

Ms Powell urged women to come forward when such incidents happen to them. She said that women who speak out will be supported, believed and taken seriously.

She added that a stronger culture 15 or 20 years ago, in which women felt able to speak, could have stopped Brand sooner and resulted in fewer victims. Mr Miliband, who suffered a heavy election defeat at the hands of the Conservatives in 2015, is now Foreign Secretary.