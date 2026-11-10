Lucy Powell Regrets 2015 Russell Brand and Ed Miliband Interview

Education Secretary Lucy Powell admits she regrets facilitating the 2015 interview between Ed Miliband and Russell Brand, citing different media standards of that era.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell has publicly stated that she regrets her involvement in arranging a high-profile political interview between Ed Miliband and comedian Russell Brand prior to the 2015 general election. The admission comes shortly after Brand received a significant prison sentence for serious sexual offenses, prompting a reevaluation of past media decisions made during that period.

Powell Reflects On 2015 Interview Decision

Lucy Powell explicitly acknowledged that if she, Ed Miliband, or any staff member had known Russell Brand was a sexual predator at the time, they would not have facilitated the interaction. Speaking to Sky News while touring broadcast studios, the Education Secretary clarified that the decision was made in good faith under the information available in 2014. She emphasized that no political figure would willingly collaborate with someone involved in criminal sexual acts if those facts were known during the campaign season.

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Ed Miliband, who was the Leader of the Opposition at the time, appeared on Brand's online program The Trews. The primary objective of the appearance was to attempt to win over younger voters who were considered difficult to reach through traditional political channels. The interview represented a strategic effort by the Labour Party to connect with a demographic that was largely disengaged from conventional politics during that election cycle.

Context Of Brand Career At Time Of Interview

Russell Brand was already a controversial public figure when the interview was scheduled. He had previously lost his show at BBC Radio 2 after leaving explicit messages on the answerphone of actor Andrew Sachs. Additionally, Brand had been dismissed from radio station XFM for reading pornography on air. His autobiography also contained detailed accounts of his womanizing behavior, which were public knowledge before the 2015 campaign.

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Lucy Powell noted that Brand was viewed as a well-known entertainer who had received platforms from major institutions including Hollywood studios and the BBC. The political team did not perceive him as a known sexual predator at that specific moment. She argued that the broader media landscape had given Brand a powerful platform without fully scrutinizing the extent of his personal conduct at the time.

Criminal Sentencing And Historical Context

Russell Brand, now aged 51, was sentenced to a total of ten-and-a-half years in prison yesterday. The judicial ruling found him guilty of raping one female fan and sexually assaulting three television and radio workers. These crimes occurred during his rise to international fame, a timeline that significantly precedes the political interview in question. The severity of the sentence has reshaped public understanding of his historical actions and professional relationships.

Lucy Powell highlighted that the social media age allows for different levels of background checking compared to the mid-2010s. She described the era as distinct, where allegations could not be easily aggregated or searched online in the manner possible today. The lack of digital footprint for such allegations at that time contributed to the perception of Brand as merely a provocative comedian rather than a criminal threat.

Message To Survivors Regarding Reporting Crimes

Turning her attention to current societal norms, Lucy Powell issued a direct message to women regarding the reporting of sexual violence. She urged survivors to come forward, assuring them that they will be supported, believed, and taken seriously by authorities and institutions today. Her statement contrasts the current cultural environment with the conditions that existed fifteen to twenty years ago when Brand's alleged abuse occurred.

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She reasoned that if women had felt safe and supported to report such behavior in the past, Brand would have been stopped much earlier in his career. The failure to act sooner resulted in a greater number of victims suffering over a longer period. This perspective frames the regret not just as a political misstep, but as a missed opportunity to protect potential victims through earlier accountability.

Ed Miliband subsequently suffered a major electoral defeat in 2015 against the Conservative Party. He has since returned to government service as the Foreign Secretary. The incident regarding the Russell Brand interview serves as a historical footnote in Labour Party strategy, illustrating the challenges of engaging with celebrity media platforms during that specific political era.