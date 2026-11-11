Lucy Powell Criticised Over Past Attitudes Toward Russell Brand

Former Labour campaign vice‑chair Lucy Powell faces backlash for earlier support of comedian Russell Brand, whose 2015 interview with Ed Miliband sparked controversy.

Lucy Powell, who served as vice‑chair of the Labour Party's 2015 election campaign, has come under scrutiny for her earlier public support of comedian Russell Brand, a figure whose 2015 interview with Ed Miliband triggered widespread criticism. The debate centers on whether Powell and other party leaders were aware of Brand's controversial reputation before the interview.

Background of the Russell Brand Controversy

The controversy began in 2015 when Brand gave an interview to Ed Miliband for the BBC. Brand's history of public indecency included a 2008 incident where he left abusive messages on the phone of elderly actor Andrew Sachs and a 2013 firing from XFM after live‑air pornography. These events established Brand as a polarising figure prior to the interview.

Also read Lucy Powell Regrets Role in Russell Brand Ed Miliband Interview

Labour Leaders' Response and Social Media Presence

Evidence shows that by 2015, more than seven in ten UK adult internet users had social media profiles, with Lucy Powell having joined Twitter in 2009. In the year before the interview, opposition front‑bencher Andy Burnham also tweeted a supportive message for Brand, indicating that party leaders were not blind to his reputation. This raises questions about the party's vetting process for public endorsements.

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Implications for Labour's Public Image

Supporters of Labour argue that aligning with a popular figure like Brand was a strategic move to appeal to younger voters during a period of political decline. Critics claim that this strategy backfired, damaging the party's credibility. Lucy Powell's recent statements suggesting ignorance of Brand's past have been dismissed as implausible, especially given her long social media history and the public record of Brand's controversies.

Future Considerations for Party Vetting Practices

The episode highlights the need for clearer vetting protocols within political campaigns. While the immediate focus remains on addressing public perception, party insiders may reassess how endorsements are evaluated to prevent future reputational risks.