US
Advertisement
Entertainment

Lucy Hale Notes Everyone Is Willing To Reunite For Pretty Little Liars Revival

DEADLINE#109 in United States
Lucy Hale Notes Everyone Is Willing To Reunite For Pretty Little Liars Revival
Pretty Little Liars · Doctor Doom · Marvel Studios
Advertisement

Lucy Hale, cast member of Pretty Little Liars, notes that everyone is willing to reunite for the revival series with the inclusion of 'A'. Linda Perry, songwriter, shared her experience of working on a film Let It Die Here that resulted in a new song and a movie.

Lucy Hale Notes “Everyone Is Willing” To Reunite For ‘ Pretty Little Liars’ Revival: “There’s Gotta Be A New Version Of ‘A'”Linda Perry Let Her ‘Let It Die Here’ Director Document “One Long Meltdown” That Resulted In A New Song, And A Movie – Sound & Screen FilmIn a post-credits scene from Tuesday’s finale episode “Forever”, a hooded figure that appears to be Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom raises the rubble of Wundagore off Wanda Maximoff /Scarlet Witch was reunited with both their sons, Tommy and Billy , in the finale, which follows the events of Marvel Studios hinted at the family potentially being fully reunited on social media ahead of Thursday’s finale, sharing a message in binary code that appears to translate to: “We could never truly leave each other, even if we tried.

” Wanda previously said that to Tommy and Billy in the finale of” when asked about her character’s potential return to the MCU.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what’s going on. It’s safer for me to not know anything because then I can’t make a mistake in a situation like this. I rather know nothing,” she said in March. Jason Orley Directing New Take On Rom-Com ‘You’ve Got Mail’ For Warner Bros

DEADLINE#109 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
Pretty Little Liars Doctor Doom Marvel Studios Vision Wanda Maximoff Robert Downey Jr. You've Got Mail

More on Entertainment

See all

My Black Friday Beauty Cart Is Already Full With Early Deals

A little Prada, a little perfume, and a lot of really good deals.

marieclaire

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextMy Black Friday Beauty Cart Is Already Full With Early Deals