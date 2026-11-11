Lucy Hale, cast member of Pretty Little Liars, notes that everyone is willing to reunite for the revival series with the inclusion of 'A'. Linda Perry, songwriter, shared her experience of working on a film Let It Die Here that resulted in a new song and a movie.

Lucy Hale Notes “Everyone Is Willing” To Reunite For ‘ Pretty Little Liars’ Revival: “There’s Gotta Be A New Version Of ‘A'”Linda Perry Let Her ‘Let It Die Here’ Director Document “One Long Meltdown” That Resulted In A New Song, And A Movie – Sound & Screen FilmIn a post-credits scene from Tuesday’s finale episode “Forever”, a hooded figure that appears to be Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom raises the rubble of Wundagore off Wanda Maximoff /Scarlet Witch was reunited with both their sons, Tommy and Billy , in the finale, which follows the events of Marvel Studios hinted at the family potentially being fully reunited on social media ahead of Thursday’s finale, sharing a message in binary code that appears to translate to: “We could never truly leave each other, even if we tried.

” Wanda previously said that to Tommy and Billy in the finale of” when asked about her character’s potential return to the MCU.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what’s going on. It’s safer for me to not know anything because then I can’t make a mistake in a situation like this. I rather know nothing,” she said in March. Jason Orley Directing New Take On Rom-Com ‘You’ve Got Mail’ For Warner Bros