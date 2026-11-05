Lucy Hale and Ian Harding Reunite in The 12 Dates of Christmas on Hulu November 6

Lucy Hale and Ian Harding reunite for a new holiday romance film streaming on Hulu. Discover the plot, cast details, and release date for The 12 Dates of Christmas.

Lucy Hale and Ian Harding have officially reunited as the lead actors in a new Christmas romance film titled The 12 Dates of Christmas. This highly anticipated project marks a significant return to the screen for the former television co-stars who captivated audiences for years on the hit series Pretty Little Liars. The new holiday-themed movie is scheduled to begin streaming exclusively on Hulu on November 6.

The film centers on a character named Christina, played by Lucy Hale, who makes a personal vow to go on twelve separate dates during the twelve weeks leading up to Christmas. Her goal is to find her perfect partner or the one before the holiday season arrives. Ian Harding plays her romantic counterpart in this festive love story. The movie is directed by David Lipper and also stars Carter Jenkins, Kahyun Kim, and Greer Grammer.

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This release represents the first Christmas movie that Lucy Hale has starred in during her acting career. Fans of the show will remember that Hale and Harding previously portrayed the on-screen couple Aria and Ezra on Pretty Little Liars. Their characters shared a complex relationship that fans of the show deeply connected with over many seasons. Nearly ten years have passed since that popular series concluded its long-running original run.

Despite the long gap since their last major project together, the two actors reported that they picked up right where they left off when filming began last year around the holidays. Lucy Hale noted that Ian Harding is just as wonderful as he always has been since their time on set. She mentioned that he is still singing in the hair and makeup trailer just like before. Hale described him as a true friend who is incredibly kind and easy to work with.

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During the production of the new film, Lucy Hale and Ian Harding fell right back into their dynamic as colleagues and friends. Ian Harding explained that their reunion was so natural that he had a hard time deciphering whether they were saying their actual lines or just talking. He described the resulting film as very natural because they were mostly off the cuff during most scenes. This spontaneity seems to have translated well into the final product for viewers.

The actors clearly enjoy each other's company, which adds an authentic layer to their screen presence in the new movie. This genuine rapport is a positive thing that audiences can appreciate in a holiday romance film. Ian Harding noted there are a bunch of different wild scenarios in the plot. However, the romance is balanced and not excessive for the genre.

Lucy Hale stated that the movie has all the things viewers want in a Christmas movie. She believes the tone is playful and charming without being overly sickening. Ian Harding agreed, noting that there is a lot of romance but it is not sickeningly so. The film delivers the right amount of everything for the genre in a way that feels fresh.

The story features unique and varied situations that keep the narrative engaging throughout the runtime. This approach ensures the film stands out among other holiday releases on streaming platforms. The balance of humor and romance is carefully calibrated for maximum appeal to a wide audience. It offers a light and entertaining experience for the season.

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Fans can watch the premiere event coverage from Hollywood on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. This premiere event featured the cast and crew celebrating the upcoming release on the platform. On The Red Carpet celebrated the premiere of the film with the cast and crew present. Hale and Harding shared what it was like reuniting during filming at the event.

The 12 Dates of Christmas will be available to stream on Hulu starting on November 6. Viewers looking for a new holiday watch should add this to their list immediately. The streaming release provides convenient access for a global audience to enjoy the film. It brings together two beloved actors from a popular past series for a modern twist on a classic trope.

The movie offers a fresh take on the seasonal romance genre for current audiences. It brings together two beloved actors from a popular past series in a new context. The chemistry between Hale and Harding has been highlighted as a key strength of the production. The film promises to be a comfort watch for fans of the original show and newcomers alike.

Hulu has positioned this title as a key part of its holiday programming lineup. The timing of the release allows for maximum visibility during the festive season. The film offers a fresh take on the seasonal romance genre for modern viewers. It brings together two beloved actors from a popular past series in a new setting. The release provides convenient access for a global audience to stream the film.