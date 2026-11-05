Lucy Hale and Ian Harding Reunite in The 12 Dates of Christmas on Hulu

Former Pretty Little Liars co-stars Lucy Hale and Ian Harding star in a new holiday romance. The 12 Dates of Christmas premieres November 6 on Hulu. Watch the full review here.

Lucy Hale and Ian Harding are reuniting as romantic leads in the new Christmas movie The 12 Dates of Christmas, streaming on Hulu starting November 6. The film marks the first major holiday project for both actors since their iconic run on the hit series Pretty Little Liars. Fans of the Ezria pairing will find a charming new story that bridges nearly a decade since the original drama concluded.

The 12 Dates of Christmas Storyline

The 12 Dates of Christmas centers on Christina, played by Lucy Hale, who makes a bold resolution to go on twelve dates during the twelve weeks leading up to the holiday season. Her goal is to find true love before Christmas morning arrives. The premise sets the stage for a lighthearted romantic comedy that explores modern dating through a festive lens. This structure allows the narrative to showcase various comedic and heartwarming scenarios as Christina navigates her search for a partner.

Also read Palmer Harding Celebrates 15 Years and 60th Collection

Reuniting the Pretty Little Liars Stars

Hale and Harding previously gained international fame playing Aria Montgomery and Ezra Fitz in Pretty Little Liars. Their on-screen chemistry defined the later seasons of the show and remains beloved by audiences. The duo filmed The 12 Dates of Christmas last year during the holiday season, which reportedly helped them reconnect naturally. Hale described Harding as still being the kind friend who sings in the makeup trailer, noting their ease was instant.

Harding echoed this sentiment, explaining that they fell back into their rhythm so quickly that it was sometimes hard to tell if they were reading lines or just talking. He emphasized that the film feels very natural because much of their interaction was off the cuff. This spontaneity translates to a genuine rapport that elevates the romantic comedy elements. The actors shared that this dynamic contributed significantly to the authenticity of their characters' relationship.

Advertisement

Cast and Creative Direction

The 12 Dates of Christmas is directed by David Lipper, who brings a specific vision to this holiday classic. The supporting cast includes Carter Jenkins, Kahyun Kim, and Greer Grammer. Each actor contributes to the ensemble that shapes Christina's journey through the twelve dates. The production aimed for a balance of romance and humor without becoming overly sentimental. Harding noted that the film avoids being sickeningly sweet while still delivering the romance expected in the genre.

Hale described the movie as playful and charming, highlighting that it contains all the essential ingredients for a successful Christmas film. She mentioned that it is her first time starring in a Christmas movie, making this a significant career milestone. The cast's mutual affection reportedly shines through on screen, creating a positive energy that viewers can feel. This collaborative spirit seems to have resulted in a film that honors the holiday tradition.

Release Date and Viewing Details

The 12 Dates of Christmas becomes available for streaming on Hulu on November 6. This release date positions the film perfectly for the holiday viewing season. Audiences can expect a full-length feature that offers a fresh take on the meet-cute trope. The platform provides easy access for subscribers looking for seasonal entertainment options.

The film's premiere was celebrated in Hollywood with the cast and crew in attendance. Red carpet interviews provided insights into the filming process and the stars' excitement. These events helped generate buzz for the upcoming stream. The 12 Dates of Christmas aims to capture the hearts of both former TV drama fans and new holiday romance viewers alike.