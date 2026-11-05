Lucy Hale and Ian Harding Reunite for 'The 12 Dates of Christmas' on Hulu Nov 6

Lucy Hale and Ian Harding star in a new holiday romance on Hulu, streaming Nov 6. The 12 Dates of Christmas reunites the former Pretty Little Liars co-stars nearly a decade later.

Lucy Hale and Ian Harding are officially returning to screens together as love interests in the new holiday romantic comedy titled 'The 12 Dates of Christmas.' The film is scheduled to begin streaming on Hulu on November 6, 2026. This project marks the first major collaboration between the two actors in nearly a decade following the conclusion of their hit television series ' Pretty Little Liars.'

The premiere event took place in Hollywood on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Attendees on the red carpet celebrated the reunion of the actors who previously portrayed the iconic couple Aria and Ezra. Fans of the former series, often referred to as Ezria supporters, have embraced the news with significant enthusiasm across social media platforms.

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The storyline centers on a character named Christina, portrayed by Lucy Hale. She makes a bold personal resolution to navigate the complexities of modern dating. Christina vows to go on twelve separate dates during the twelve weeks leading up to Christmas. Her ultimate goal is to find a lifelong partner, known as 'the one,' by the end of the holiday season.

Lucy Hale described the experience of working alongside Ian Harding as seamless and natural. She noted that their professional relationship picked up exactly where it left off during their earlier television work. Hale remarked that Harding remains just as wonderful and kind as he has always been throughout their careers.

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She emphasized that Harding still brings humor to the set, specifically citing his habit of singing in the hair and makeup trailer. Hale stated that he is a true friend who made the filming process enjoyable and relaxed for everyone involved. This genuine affection between the leads shines through in their on-screen performance.

Ian Harding echoed these sentiments during the premiere interviews. He explained that the duo fell back into their familiar rhythm immediately upon starting production. The connection was so strong that he sometimes struggled to distinguish between scripted lines and their actual conversations during takes.

Harding described the film as very natural, largely because much of their dialogue was delivered off the cuff. He believed this improvisational approach contributed to a relaxed atmosphere that translated effectively into their performance. The authenticity of their interaction was a key factor in the film's charm.

When discussing the tone of the movie, Hale described it as playful and noted that it is the first Christmas film she has starred in. She felt it included all the essential elements expected in a holiday romance. The film aims to deliver warmth and humor without becoming overly sentimental or cheesy.

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Ian Harding characterized the story as charming with a right balance of romance and wild scenarios. He emphasized that the genuine affection between the leads enhances the viewing experience. He noted that the people in the movie actually like each other, which adds to the positive energy of the project.

The film is directed by David Lipper, who helmed the creative vision for the entire production. In addition to Lucy Hale and Ian Harding, the cast features Carter Jenkins, Kahyun Kim, and Greer Grammer. These actors join the leads in bringing the festive small-town setting to life for the audience.

The production took place the previous year around the holiday season. This timing allowed the actors to immerse themselves in the festive spirit during filming. The authentic energy and warmth observed by the cast and crew were directly influenced by the seasonal atmosphere on set.

Fans can stream 'The 12 Dates of Christmas' on Hulu starting November 6, 2026. This release makes the film a timely addition to holiday entertainment options. It offers a nostalgic yet fresh take on the romantic comedy genre for long-time viewers and new audiences alike.