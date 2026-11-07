Lucy Hale and Ian Harding Reunite for Horror Movie After Pretty Little Liars Success

Lucy Hale and Ian Harding confirm a new horror film collaboration. The former Pretty Little Liars stars discuss their onscreen reunion and shared history since their teenage years.

Lucy Hale and Ian Harding are set to collaborate again on a new horror film project, marking a significant reunion for the former Pretty Little Liars stars. Hale, who is thirty-seven years old, confirmed the partnership during an exclusive interview, expressing her enthusiasm for working alongside Harding once more. The actress described their upcoming dynamic as a newly married couple where one partner is a ghost, adding a supernatural twist to their onscreen relationship.

New Horror Project Details and Cast Dynamics

The upcoming film will feature Hale and Harding as a married pair navigating the complexities of life with a spectral spouse. Hale emphasized that the genre of the project was secondary to her desire to work with Harding again, citing their strong personal and professional history. She noted that having built-in trust and affection from their previous roles made the prospect of working together on a new set incredibly appealing and comfortable.

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Hale stated that she loved working with Harding and valued their friendship, which has endured since they were teenagers. The horror premise allows them to explore new creative boundaries while leveraging their established chemistry. This approach contrasts with their earlier work, focusing instead on a fresh narrative structure that challenges their acting range within a scary context.

Reflecting on Pretty Little Liars Legacy

Pretty Little Liars originally followed five best friends who received threatening messages from an anonymous figure known as A. The show, which aired from 2010 to 2017, became a cultural phenomenon largely due to the onscreen romances and intricate plot twists involving characters like Spencer Hastings and Aria Montgomery. Lucy Hale played Aria Montgomery, while Ian Harding portrayed Jason DiLaurentis, the brother of the missing friend Alison DiLaurentis.

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The series chronicled the lives of Spencer Hastings, Emily Fields, Hanna Marin, and Aria Montgomery after the disappearance of Alison DiLaurentis. Viewers tuned in weekly to see how the friends navigated the turmoil caused by Alison's vanishing act. The dynamic between Hale and Harding became a focal point for many fans, contributing to the show's enduring popularity and dedicated fanbase over its seven-season run.

Personal History and Ongoing Friendship

Despite the show ending in 2017, Hale and Harding maintained a connection, though they lived on opposite sides of the country. Hale revealed that she has known Harding since she was fifteen years old, noting that he was her first boyfriend. Their friendship has persisted through various phases of their lives and careers, providing a foundation of trust that facilitated their decision to reunite for this new cinematic venture.

Hale shared that she feels incredibly lucky to have such a long-standing friendship with Harding. She recalled early memories, including a date involving a movie and sushi with his mother, highlighting the depth of their connection. This personal history has allowed them to transition smoothly from child actors to adult professionals while maintaining a genuine bond that transcends their former onscreen personas.

Career Trajectories and Future Steps

Following Pretty Little Liars, both actors have pursued diverse roles in television and film. Hale starred in a romantic comedy about a woman who agrees to go on twelve dates in twelve weeks, while Harding has appeared in various independent projects. Their decision to collaborate on this horror film demonstrates their continued interest in creative partnerships that challenge them as performers.

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The new project serves as a vehicle for Hale and Harding to play with genre tropes while honoring the love audiences have for their previous dynamic. They aim to avoid wasting their established rapport on inconsequential roles, instead choosing a concept that allows for genuine emotional and comedic interplay. This strategic move signals a mature evolution in their careers while staying true to the collaborative spirit that defined their early success.