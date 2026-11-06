Lucy Hale and Ian Harding Reunite for 12 Dates of Christmas

Lucy Hale and Ian Harding star in the new holiday romance 12 Dates of Christmas. The former Pretty Little Liars co-stars discuss their reunion and filming experience.

Lucy Hale and Ian Harding return to the screen together in the new holiday film 12 Dates of Christmas, now streaming on Hulu and Disney+. The movie follows character Christina Walker, a successful shop owner who prioritizes her career over romance, as she navigates a series of twelve disastrous blind dates in the twelve weeks leading up to Christmas.

Plot Details and Release Information

The narrative centers on Walker's quest to find Mr. Right through a structured dating timeline. The premise involves a rigorous schedule where she must go on exactly twelve different dates over three months. Each encounter presents unique challenges, ranging from dealing with an influencer obsessed with streaming their date to navigating interactions with a fugitive on the run.

Also read Lucy Hale and Ian Harding Reunite for 'The 12 Dates of Christmas' on Hulu Nov 6

Hulu and Disney+ made the film available for streaming starting November 6. This release date positions the movie squarely within the peak holiday viewing season, capitalizing on the growing consumer demand for seasonal romantic comedies during late autumn.

Hale and Harding Discuss Filming Challenges

Lucy Hale described the initial experience as grueling, noting that her character endures significant hardship within the first hour of the film. She found particular amusement in the absurdity of the scenarios, such as the date with the influencer, which allowed the production to explore extreme dating tropes safely within a cinematic context.

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Ian Harding, who reunites with Hale after their time on Pretty Little Liars, noted that he had to consciously restrain his natural chemistry with his co-star. The script required them to portray a lack of immediate connection in early scenes, forcing them to step back from their established working dynamic to create a believable spark that develops over time.

The production schedule was notably compressed, with Hale often shooting three distinct date scenes in a single day. This rapid turnaround required constant pivoting between different emotional states and interactions with various guest actors who appeared for only one day of filming.

Chemistry and Professional Respect Between Co-Stars

Harding expressed deep admiration for Hale, stating that their long history together made the reunion feel surreal yet instantly comfortable. He emphasized that despite the need to dampen their on-screen chemistry for the narrative, their mutual respect remained intact, allowing them to quickly return to a professional rhythm after the first few seconds of filming.

Hale echoed these sentiments, describing the collaboration as a dream come true. She highlighted the gratitude she feels for their shared past on Pretty Little Liars, acknowledging that while that series came with its own controversies, the opportunity to work with Harding again in a wholesome, controversy-free environment was a significant blessing in her career.

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Future Projects and Industry Context

This reunion occurs as both actors continue to diversify their portfolios beyond their initial teen drama fame. The film serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of holiday romances in the streaming era, where familiar faces can drive viewership for niche genre entries.

Impact on Holiday Streaming Landscape

The release of 12 Dates of Christmas adds to the competitive field of holiday content on major streaming platforms. By leveraging the existing fanbase of Pretty Little Liars, the film aims to attract viewers looking for nostalgic connections alongside seasonal entertainment. The integration of Hulu and Disney+ highlights the collaborative distribution strategies employed by media conglomerates to maximize reach during high-engagement periods.

Viewers can expect a mix of romantic comedy tropes and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the lives of the cast. The film offers a lighthearted escape during the busy holiday season, providing a structured narrative that balances humor with the traditional search for love associated with Christmas-themed media.