Lucy Beaumont says she will likely quit TV after whistleblowing on David Walliams sexual abuse claims

Actress Lucy Beaumont warns she may not return to television after revealing allegations against comedian David Walliams, highlighting ongoing industry misconduct. She cites her own past experience and her duty to protect young performers.

Lucy Beaumont, who appeared on the first series of Celebrity Traitors, stated on Sky News that she does not expect to work on television again after coming forward with information about comedian David Walliams' alleged sexual abuse of teenage girls. She opened up about her own experience as a teenage victim of predatory behaviour and explained her motive to protect younger performers.

Walliams Investigation Reveals Historical Abuse Claims

On Tuesday, a three‑year joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian exposed a chain of accusations dating back to 2003 against 55‑year‑old David Walliams. The allegations claim he sexually assaulted a 15‑year‑old girl and allegedly preyed on multiple teenage girls while exploiting his status within the industry. Walliams has categorically denied all the accusations.

Also read Lucy Beaumont Says She Was a Whistleblower in David Walliams Allegations

Beaumont's Personal History of Predatory Abuse

Beaumont, now a 26‑year‑old actress, described an incident at age 16 when she was taken away from a BBC awards party by an older television professional. Her mother intervened, and the situation was brought to the Met Police. Though initially not taken seriously, Beaumont later filed a formal complaint, hoping it might help others who had not spoken out.

Industry Culture of Silence and Predation

In a separate interview with The Comedian's Comedian Podcast, Beaumont highlighted the lack of human resources departments in the comedy circuit and the prevalence of predatory men. She recalled encountering 10 or 15 men who had engaged in inappropriate behaviour, noting that "there's no HR, it's just everywhere." She added that the industry's gossip culture sometimes hides rather than exposes misconduct.

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Whistleblower Motivation and Consequences

Beaumont admitted she approached The Guardian after receiving a tip from a young person who feared a former co‑worker's alleged victim might take her own life. She said, "I was truly worried and had to let the Guardian know." Her disclosure, she explained, could result in reduced work offers and financial instability, prompting her to speak out despite potential career damage.

Impact on Television and Future Actions

The revelations have prompted calls for clearer duty‑of‑care policies within television production. Beaumont stressed that "there is no HR department in TV" and that "nothing is being done." She calls for systemic changes to protect young performers and for public institutions to take abuse allegations seriously.

Next Steps for the Investigation

Investors and regulators are expected to review the allegations over the coming weeks, with potential implications for broadcasting licences. Meanwhile, Beaumont continues to participate in public discussions, urging the industry to confront its culture of silence. Her decision to step away from television may signal a broader move toward accountability in entertainment.