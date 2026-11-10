Lucy Beaumont Says She Was a Whistleblower in David Walliams Allegations

Lucy Beaumont says she was a whistleblower who passed information to The Guardian about David Walliams, who denies all allegations of sexual misconduct.

Lucy Beaumont has revealed that she was a whistleblower who passed information to The Guardian about David Walliams, after allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct against the comedian were published on Tuesday. Beaumont has been unmasked as the celebrity who fought for a court order to suppress allegations that Walliams sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and preyed on multiple teenage girls.

On Tuesday, a three-year joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian revealed a series of allegations dating back to 2003, with some accusers being as young as 15. David Walliams denies all the allegations made against him.

Also read Little Britain's David Walliams revealed as anonymous celebrity facing sexual abuse charges

How the ITV and Guardian Investigation Exposed Allegations

The joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian published a series of allegations against David Walliams that date back to 2003. Some of the accusers were as young as 15 at the time of the alleged conduct.

The allegations claim that Walliams abused his status to exploit teenage girls. Walliams denies all of the allegations, and no criminal finding has been reported in the source material.

Lucy Beaumont, who starred in the first series of Celebrity Traitors, says she gave information to The Guardian after becoming really worried that one of his alleged victims would take her own life. Beaumont said she was working on a show when a young person told her they had worked on a production with Walliams and that their job was to take young girls to his dressing room.

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The young person who spoke to Beaumont believed the girls were over 16. Beaumont said she tried to act privately first, contacting people when she heard rumours about anyone.

Lucy Beaumont's Account and Stated Reasons

Lucy Beaumont says she acted out of concern for a young woman who she believed was in a fragile state. Beaumont stated that she has never worked with Walliams and has not witnessed any of the allegations first hand.

Speaking on Sky News, Beaumont said she did as much as she could privately and that there was only so much she could do because she is not the police. She said nothing seemed to be illegal, but that she was really worried and was one of the people who let The Guardian know.

Beaumont explained that she had worked in a school, and said that when a pupil came to her with information about something they had witnessed, she felt a duty of care to act. She said that sense of responsibility has never left her.

Beaumont said she contacted one of the alleged victims and offered to pay legal fees to help secure her some protection. She said she was not necessarily saying the young woman's account was true, but that she wanted to help because the girl was out of her depth in a world she found overwhelming.

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According to Beaumont, the young woman had signed a non-disclosure agreement that prevented her from speaking to family, friends or a therapist, not only the media. Beaumont said she was speaking out because she does not hear anyone else in the industry talking about these issues.

Industry Duty of Care and Calls for Change

Lucy Beaumont argues that the television industry lacks the safeguards needed to protect young workers from alleged misconduct. She said there is no HR department in TV, no proper duty of care, and no social services that people can turn to.

Beaumont said the television industry is very well managed and that these events are very rare. She described the sector as full of polite, hardworking people under pressure, and said that these issues slip through the net because there is no clear process for dealing with them.

Beaumont also said that agents work for the talent rather than protecting others, and that people in the industry move between roles frequently. She said that someone might be an executive one week and working with someone else the next, and that this needs looking at.

Beaumont said she does not expect to work in television again and believes high-profile figures stay silent because they fear being seen as trouble causers. She said there needs to be some form of intervention.

Beaumont said the young woman declined her offer of support, saying she had been silenced. The young woman was also worried that if she spoke to someone, a legal burden might fall on them as well. Walliams denies all allegations.