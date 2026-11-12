Lucy Beaumont reveals she contacted David Walliams' alleged victim offering legal help amid NDA controversy

Comedian Lucy Beaumont discloses her pivotal role in exposing David Walliams following his identity leak, detailing her support for victims and past experiences with industry predators.

Comedian Lucy Beaumont has publicly confirmed her role as a key whistleblower in the investigation into David Walliams, revealing she actively attempted to support an alleged victim who was silenced by a restrictive non-disclosure agreement. This disclosure follows the unmasking of the Britain's Got Talent star, who secured a High Court injunction to suppress serious sexual assault allegations involving teenagers.

Beaumont, widely recognized for her deadpan humor and role in Meet The Richardsons, stated she contacted one of the alleged victims after receiving concerning information from a young person who worked on a project with Walliams. She described the victim as being in a bad way and worried she might take her own life due to the pressure of the allegations and the surrounding media storm.

Also read Lucy Beaumont Reveals Role as Whistleblower in David Walliams Investigation

The comedian explained that she offered to pay legal fees to help the young woman seek protection, but the offer was declined. The alleged victim reportedly stated she had been silenced and feared that speaking out would create a legal burden for others. Beaumont emphasized that the non-disclosure agreement in question went beyond media restrictions, preventing the girl from contacting family, friends, or therapists.

Lucy Beaumont cited her background as a former teaching assistant as the primary driver for her intervention. She noted that she has a duty of care when young people approach her with serious concerns, a principle she maintained even though she had never worked directly with Walliams or witnessed the alleged incidents firsthand.

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The whistleblower also highlighted the lack of proper oversight in the television industry. She argued that the absence of human resources departments and formal duty-of-care processes allows predatory behavior to slip through the net. Beaumont pointed out that agents and executives often prioritize talent over safety, leaving victims without adequate support or recourse.

Beaumont, who serves as a patron of Hull Women's Aid, has been open about her own past experiences with predatory men in the comedy circuit. She has previously discussed how such behavior held back her career and created a hostile environment for young female performers who lacked institutional protection or a safe channel to report abuse.

David Walliams has consistently denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, maintaining that he has not broken the law and did not abuse his power. In a recent statement, he expressed regret for thoughtless behavior in casual relationships from years ago but firmly rejected the characterization of himself as a sexual predator or someone who preyed on minors.

The comedian admitted that speaking out may cost her future opportunities in the television industry. She acknowledged that high-profile figures often remain silent to avoid being labeled as troublemakers who lose work. Beaumont believes that the current system requires significant intervention to ensure the safety of young people in the entertainment sector.

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Her revelation adds to the growing list of industry professionals who have spoken out against Walliams and other figures accused of misconduct. The BBC has since removed several of his shows from its streaming platform, and his upcoming movie has been dropped by its distributor following the emergence of these serious claims.

The case underscores the complex challenges victims face when navigating legal silences and industry power dynamics. Beaumont's decision to come forward highlights the personal risks involved in challenging powerful figures and the urgent need for structural changes in how media companies handle safeguarding issues.