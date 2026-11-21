Lucy Beaumont discusses the overwhelming support and personal toll of exposing David Walliams, detailing her efforts to protect alleged victims and her stance on video game violence.

Lucy Beaumont has spoken candidly about the intense emotional response she has faced after revealing her role as the whistleblower who exposed David Walliams. The comedian appeared on the Channel 4 comedy program The Last Leg on Friday, marking her first major television appearance since the allegations surfaced.

Emotional Reaction to Public Support

Beaumont admitted that she is still processing the sheer volume of messages she has received since the story broke. She told host Adam Hills that while the situation has been overwhelming, the overwhelming majority of communication has been supportive. She noted that many people reached out to express goodwill and a desire for positive outcomes in the world.

Also read Lucy Beaumont Criticizes Grand Theft Auto 6 Release and Calls for Anti-Misogyny Training

Previously, Beaumont had expressed fears on Sky News that her career in television might be permanently damaged by coming forward. However, the positive reception has alleviated those concerns. She told The Last Leg audience that she is currently alright and has not faced the professional backlash she initially anticipated.

Beaumont emphasized that she will never forget the specific messages she has received. She described the experience of reading through the influx of support as a significant emotional journey. The comedian highlighted that the public reaction has been largely positive, contrasting with her initial expectations of isolation or professional ruin.

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Whistleblower Actions and Victim Support

Beaumont confirmed that she provided information to The Guardian regarding David Walliams following the exposure of a High Court injunction that sought to suppress allegations of sexual assault. The celebrity involved had argued that his life would be at risk if the claims became public. Walliams has firmly denied all allegations made against him.

She revealed that she has been working privately to support one of the alleged victims. A young person involved in a production with Walliams approached Beaumont, sharing that their job involved escorting young girls to Walliams dressing room. The individual believed the girls were over the age of sixteen at the time.

Beaumont stated she was deeply concerned that an alleged victim might attempt to take her own life. She explained that she did everything she could privately to assist, although she acknowledged she is not law enforcement. She noted that while no specific illegal acts were immediately apparent to her, she felt a moral obligation to alert The Guardian.

The star emphasized that she is a patron of Hull Women Aid. She uses her platform to advocate for the safety of women and girls. Beaumont has previously shared that her own experiences as a teenager victimized by predatory behavior drive her desire to help others in similar situations.

Criticism of Video Game Industry

During her appearance on Friday, Beaumont also addressed the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. The game was unlocked for UK users at midnight, ending a thirteen-year wait since the previous installment. Fans across Britain took time off work to play the title, which is known for depictions of murder and violence against women.

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Beaumont posted a statement on Instagram condemning the franchise. She claimed that while not all video game players are rapists, all rapists who play video games play Grand Theft Auto. She argued that the game cannot simply change its ways after years of portraying violence against sex workers as acceptable.

She called on the British company Rockstar Games, formerly referred to by her as Gamestar in some contexts, to fund training for schoolboys with misogynistic views. Beaumont insisted that the industry needs to take responsibility for the impact of its content on young males. Her comments highlight a broader concern about the link between violent media and real-world behavior.

Next Steps and Public Discourse

Beaumont remains active in public discourse regarding abuse and accountability. She continues to balance her comedy career with her advocacy work. Her decision to speak out has sparked wider conversations about celebrity culture and the protection of young people in the entertainment industry.

The media coverage has focused heavily on the intersection of free speech, legal injunctions, and public interest. Beaumont has become a central figure in this debate due to her willingness to share her story publicly. Her actions have drawn attention to the mechanisms used to silence allegations.

As the story develops, Beaumont plans to continue addressing the messages she receives. She is focused on supporting victims and raising awareness about predatory behavior. Her public appearances serve to highlight the ongoing challenges faced by whistleblowers and survivors alike.