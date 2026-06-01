Lucy Beaumont Reveals Childhood Secret to Gaby Roslin on Magic FM

Lucy Beaumont confessed that as a child she won a fountain design competition on The Big Breakfast, but the design was actually created by her mother. She also discussed her recent divorce and new relationship.

Comedian Lucy Beaumont made a surprising confession during her appearance on Magic FM with host Gaby Roslin . The 42-year-old revealed that she had met Gaby before, decades earlier, as a contestant on the Channel 4 show The Big Breakfast .

Lucy explained that she entered a competition to design a fountain for the show's garden when she was just ten years old. However, the design was actually created by her mother, an artist. Lucy's mother instructed her to keep the secret and pretend the idea was her own. The Big Breakfast originally aired from 1992 to 2002 and was revived briefly in 2021 and 2022.

Gaby Roslin, now 61, was one of the hosts during the early years. Lucy recalled that as a child, she was a big fan of the show and was thrilled to be on television. Recalling the experience, Lucy described the awkwardness of the situation. She said her mother told her two weeks before that they had won a competition and she must keep her mouth shut because they would get a hotel in London.

During the show, there was an unveiling with a children's choir singing, making a big deal of the event. Lucy felt pressured to reveal the truth but stayed silent. At the last minute, her mother admitted she had given a bit of help. Lucy told Gaby that Gaby came to the green room to meet her, which left a lasting impression.

Gaby reacted with surprise and delight, saying she had never forgotten that moment. Lucy added that for years, she and her family have always thought of Gaby as lovely because of that encounter. The story highlights how even small acts of kindness can be remembered for decades. The confession comes amid personal changes in Lucy's life.

She recently ended her nine-year marriage to comedian Jon Richardson in April 2024. The couple, who share an eight-year-old daughter, said they amicably decided to separate. Following the split, Lucy started a relationship with sound engineer Martin Wallace, a friend of her ex-husband. Speculation about an engagement arose when Lucy was spotted wearing a ring.

Sources say they live together quietly and are happy. Lucy has also adjusted her stand-up routine to reflect her new status, becoming more guarded about her personal life. In a recent interview, she explained that she kept some jokes from her marriage because they were still funny, but now she avoids sharing too much about her private affairs. Martin, an experienced sound technician, has worked with various comedy stars, including Rob Beckett and Dara Ó Briain.

The story offers a glimpse into the life of a comedian navigating childhood secrets and adult relationships





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lucy Beaumont Gaby Roslin The Big Breakfast Fountain Competition Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emily Blunt Opens Up About Her Childhood Stutter and Her Oscar-Winning Performance in Disclosure DayEmily Blunt is one of Britain's biggest stars, but she has spoken candidly about her childhood stutter and how it affected her. The actress, who is starring in Steven Spielberg's sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day, has revealed that she was plagued by a stutter so severe that her parents feared she would struggle to succeed in life. However, she has overcome her stutter and is now tipped to win an Oscar for her performance in Disclosure Day. The film, which opens in the UK on June 10, has been hailed as Spielberg's best film in decades, with critics praising Emily's outstanding performance. Emily has already proved that she's the most bankable British star of all time thanks to The Devil Wears Prada and its highly anticipated sequel, which has already taken more than £445.8 million since its release earlier this month. Her other biggest-grossing films have been Oppenheimer (£724 million), A Quiet Place and its sequel (£371 million) and Edge Of Tomorrow (£275 million).

Read more »

Lucy Beaumont Confesses Meeting Gaby Roslin on 'The Big Breakfast' as a Child, Reveals New RelationshipComedian Lucy Beaumont shared her experience of meeting host Gaby Roslin on 'The Big Breakfast' when she was a 10-year-old girl. She also revealed her new relationship with sound engineer Martin Wallace, who is a friend of her ex-husband Jon Richardson.

Read more »

Lucy Beaumont reveals she met Gaby Roslin as a child after winning competition to design fountainComedian Lucy Beaumont has revealed that she met Gaby Roslin as a child after winning a competition to design a fountain for the garden of Channel 4's The Big Breakfast. Lucy, now 42, entered and won the competition when she was 10 years old, but confessed that her artist mother had actually come up with the design.

Read more »

Lucy the dog drama explained as veteran calls out threats against neighborsArmy veteran Brendan Jones is fighting to get back Lucy, the dog he rescued from the Middle East, after animal control seized her.

Read more »