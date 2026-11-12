Lucy Beaumont fans support comedian after David Walliams revelations

Lucy Beaumont's comedy tour and book sell out after she speaks out against David Walliams, fearing career ruin as fans rally behind her whistleblower stance.

Fans of British comedian Lucy Beaumont have rallied strongly in her support following her public statements regarding allegations against fellow entertainer David Walliams. Beaumont expressed serious concerns about her future in the television industry after deciding to go on record about the controversies surrounding Walliams. In response to her fears of professional blacklisting, her audience has demonstrated unwavering backing by purchasing her books and securing tickets for her upcoming comedy performances.

Comedian Fears Career End After Speaking Out

Lucy Beaumont appeared on Sky News to discuss the situation, revealing that she believes her career in television is effectively over. She stated honestly that she does not think she will work in telly again after becoming a whistleblower. Her comments highlight the significant personal risk comedians and public figures take when challenging powerful individuals in the entertainment sector.

Also read Lucy Beaumont Reveals Role as Whistleblower in David Walliams Investigation

Beaumont explained that her motivation stems from a sense of duty to protect younger women in the industry. She noted that many high-profile figures remain silent because they fear losing their lucrative contracts. She argued that speaking out often results in being labeled a troublemaker, which leads to a gradual reduction in professional opportunities for those who challenge the status quo.

Investigation Reveals History of Allegations

The context for Beaumont's statements arises from a three-year joint investigation conducted by ITV News and The Guardian. This extensive inquiry uncovered a series of allegations dating back to 2003. The report indicated that some of the victims involved were as young as fifteen years old when the alleged incidents occurred.

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The investigation describes David Walliams as having abused his status to exploit teenagers. Court documents revealed that Walliams sought a legal order to suppress specific allegations that he sexually assaulted a fifteen-year-old girl and preyed on multiple teenage girls. Walliams has consistently denied all of these serious allegations in their entirety.

Beaumont Shares Personal Experience With Predatory Behavior

During her interview, Lucy Beaumont shared her own history with predatory behavior to explain her drive to speak out. She recounted an incident from when she was sixteen years old at a BBC awards party attended with her mother, playwright Gill Adams. An older man working in television attempted to take her away, but her mother intervened and stopped the situation.

Beaumont admitted that she did not recognize the severity of that encounter at the time. However, she later filed a report with the Metropolitan Police regarding the incident. This personal experience of being targeted by a figure in the television industry now fuels her desire to support others who may be suffering similar abuses of power.

Fan Response Drives Sales and Ticket Bookings

The public response to Beaumont's courage has been immediate and financially supportive. Her book, titled Drinking Custard: Diary Of A Confused Mum, is currently sold out on Amazon in both hardback and paperback formats. The hardback edition is priced at £18.99, while the paperback version costs £12.99.

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High-profile supporters have also voiced their admiration. TV presenter Sarah Cawood announced that she had booked tickets for Beaumont's show, describing the comedian as a warrior. Cawood emphasized her gratitude for Beaumont putting herself on the line to speak the truth.

Online comments from fans have poured in, with many stating they booked tickets for shows in May, Manchester, and Bromley. One supporter noted that despite not previously being a fan of Beaumont's comedy style, the comedian's integrity has earned her a new loyal following. Another user compared the situation to brands and Walliams, praising Beaumont as a decent human being. The collective action of her fanbase serves as a direct counter-narrative to her fears of professional isolation.