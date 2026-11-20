Whistleblower Lucy Beaumont criticizes the Grand Theft Auto franchise for promoting misogyny, urging Rockstar Games to fund school training after the GTA VI release.

Lucy Beaumont, a comedian and whistleblower known for exposing misconduct by David Walliams, has issued a stark condemnation of the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise. Speaking on Friday, the 43-year-old artist linked the popularity of the violent series with real-world misogyny and urged the developer to invest in educational interventions for young boys. Her comments arrive amidst the global release of Grand Theft Auto VI, a highly anticipated title that has reignited debates about gender representation in gaming.

Beaumont Links Game Violence to Real World Harm

Ms Beaumont posted a statement on Instagram asserting a direct correlation between the game's content and violent behavior. She wrote that while not every gamer is a criminal, she believes that 'all rapists that play video games play Grand Theft Auto.' The comedian argued that the franchise's long history of depicting murder and violence against women remains problematic despite recent changes. She specifically cited the previous ability in the game to murder sex workers as a persistent ethical failure that has not been fully addressed.

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Rockstar Games Adjusts Mechanics for Female Players

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI marks a significant shift in the series' mechanics, driven partly by a desire to attract a broader demographic. Rockstar Games, the British-founded developer now owned in the United States, stated that these changes were made to keep players focused on the romantic relationship between the two protagonists. The new installment features Lucia Caminos as the franchise's first major, fully voiced female star alongside Jason Duval. Research indicates that women will account for approximately four in ten players in the US, a substantial increase from the one in eight figure seen with the previous Grand Theft Auto V.

Core Mechanics Shift Toward Consensual Interactions

Academics studying video game trends suggest that the move away from casual sex and infidelity toward consensual, gentle interactions is a strategic pivot. This shift aims to avoid alienating the growing number of female gamers who may be deterred by the series' traditional depictions of violence. However, the changes have sparked immediate backlash from long-time fans who feel the game is abandoning its roots. Players have complained that they can no longer sleep with prostitutes, engage in casual sex, or cheat on their in-game partners without penalty. The new system rewards 'honorable' behavior, while needless violence can hinder a player's progress through the narrative.

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Whistleblower Background and David Walliams Context

Ms Beaumont's current activism is informed by her recent role as a whistleblower in the investigation into allegations against David Walliams. The comedian recently identified herself as the source who provided information to The Guardian regarding claims that Walliams sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and exploited his status to prey on teenagers. Although Walliams has firmly denied these allegations and was not facing criminal charges, he had previously sought a High Court injunction to suppress the reports. Ms Beaumont stated she acted because she was worried one of the alleged victims might take her own life, noting that she did everything she could privately to support the victim before going public.

Player Reactions and Future Implications for Gaming

As Grand Theft Auto VI unlocked for UK users at midnight, fans across Britain took days off work to access the title. The reception has been polarized, with some players accusing the game of being a 'humiliation ritual for all male gamers' and a 'woke fest.' Critics argue that the script is written by someone who misunderstands male behavior, describing the male protagonist as a caricature. Despite this controversy, the game represents a major commercial event ending a 13-year wait for the previous installment. Ms Beaumont has used this platform to urge Rockstar Games bosses to fund training for schoolboys with misogynistic views, highlighting the potential real-world impact of such media content on young men.