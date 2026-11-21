Lucy Beaumont discusses the overwhelming support and her efforts to aid alleged victims following the exposure of David Walliams as a High Court whistleblower.

Lucy Beaumont returned to television screens to reflect on the intense public reaction following her decision to reveal herself as the whistleblower behind the allegations against David Walliams. The Hull-based comedian appeared on the Channel 4 comedy series The Last Leg, hosted by Adam Hills, to discuss the emotional weight of coming forward after Walliams was unmasked last week.

Public Reaction and Personal Impact

During her Friday appearance on The Last Leg, Lucy Beaumont opened up about the sheer volume of messages she has received since her identity was confirmed. She admitted to host Adam Hills that while the week had been "quiet" in a joking manner, she was still processing the massive influx of public correspondence. Beaumont stated that she would "never forget" the emotional impact of these messages, noting that many senders expressed genuine desire for positive outcomes in the world.

Also read Unearthed video shows disgraced David Walliams performing vulgar act on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ years before sexual misconduct allegations

The comedian, known for her work on The Celebrity Traitors and her stand-up career, initially feared her career in television was over after revealing her involvement. However, the overwhelming support she has received has alleviated those immediate professional anxieties. She told the audience, "I'm alright for now aren't I?" after Hills welcomed her back to the show, marking her first major TV appearance since the controversy began.

Allegations Against David Walliams

David Walliams was identified as the celebrity who successfully obtained a High Court injunction to suppress allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and preyed on multiple teenage girls. The court order was granted after Walliams argued that publishing the claims would cause him to take his own life. He firmly denies all allegations of abuse and exploitation of his status.

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The revelation that Walliams fought to keep these accusations private sparked significant public discourse. Lucy Beaumont confirmed that she went to The Guardian with information regarding these matters. She explained that her motivation stemmed from a deep concern that one of the alleged victims might take her own life if the situation remained unresolved and unaddressed by authorities.

Support for Victims and Industry Advocacy

Beaumont detailed how she has been privately supporting one of the alleged victims, describing it as doing "everything she can" to help. She recounted an incident where a young person working on a show with Walliams shared information about being tasked with taking "young girls" to his dressing room. The young person believed the girls were over the age of 16, but the situation raised serious safety concerns for Beaumont.

As the patron of Hull Women's Aid, Lucy Beaumont uses her platform to advocate for the safety of women and girls. She cited her own past experiences as a victim of predatory behavior during her teenage years as a primary driver for her desire to protect others. She emphasized that while she is not the police, she felt a moral obligation to alert The Guardian when she learned of the rumors and the potential danger to vulnerable individuals.

Critique of Grand Theft Auto and Misogyny

On the same day as her TV appearance, Lucy Beaumont directed her criticism toward Rockstar Games and the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. The game was unlocked for UK users at midnight, ending a 13-year wait for the installment. Beaumont used the opportunity to condemn the franchise, stating that while not all gamers are rapists, "all rapists that play video games play Grand Theft Auto." She posted a statement on Instagram urging British company Gamestar to fund training programs in schools for young boys with misogynistic views. Beaumont argued that just because the latest version of the game has changed its content, it does not validate the years the franchise was able to depict the murder of sex workers. Her comments highlight her ongoing commitment to addressing misogyny in both the entertainment industry and broader society.