Lucky New Jersey ticket wins $847 million Powerball jackpot

A single Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey won the $847 million jackpot, the ninth-largest prize in the game's history.

FILE - Powerball logo displayed on a phone screen and coins are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on June 14, 2022.

A single Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey matched all six numbers to win the $847 million jackpot. The prize is the ninth-largest in Powerball history and offers a $363.1 million lump-sum cash option. NEW JERSEYmatched all six numbers during Wednesday night's drawing to claim the massive $847 million Powerball jackpot.

Also read Winning ticket drawn in New Jersey for $847 million Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday were 15, 34, 41, 53, and 56, with a red Powerball of 21 and a Power Play multiplier of 2X. The $847 million prize ranks as the ninth-largest in Powerball history. It comes less than three months after a ticket in Illinois won a $1.04 billion jackpot in August. The latest victory ended a streak of 35 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

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The lucky ticket holder will now have a major choice to make: they can accept an annuitized prize of $847 million paid out over 29 years, or take a one-time lump-sum cash payment estimated at $363.1 million before taxes. Powerball officials have not yet disclosed the specific New Jersey retailer that sold the winning ticket.

Additionally, it is highly unlikely the public will ever learn the winner's identity, as New Jersey state law allows lottery winners to remain completely anonymous. Following the massive win, the Powerball jackpot will now reset to its starting prize of $20 million for the next drawing on Saturday night.