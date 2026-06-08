Lucius Cary Moves From Rain To TFC Management

After three years as a literary manager at Rain, Lucius Cary has moved to TFC Management.

‘Ride Or Die’ Trailer: Hannah Waddingham Is A Paid Killer & Octavia Spencer Is Along For The Ride In Prime Video Action Comedy During his time at Rain, Cary represented writers, directors and producers across film and television.

Prior to management, Lucius worked in the talent department at ICM Partners and in development at both Paramount Television Studios and Jamie Foxx’s Foxxhole Productions. Before entering the entertainment industry, he played competitive soccer in England, Spain, and Ireland – experiences that he says shaped the discipline, teamwork, and perspective he now brings to his work.

“We’re thrilled to have Lucius join us,” TFC said in a statement. He’s a passionate client advocate and a fierce competitor and we are confident he will thrive here at TFC.

“I’m thrilled to be joining TFC,” added Cary. “Ben, David, and the entire team have built something truly special, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of a company so committed to its clients and their long-term success. I’m excited for this next chapter and look forward to helping build meaningful, lasting careers. Why ‘Heated Rivalry’ Is Not Eligible But ‘Lord Of The Flies’ Is & More ConfusionComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

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