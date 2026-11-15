Lucille Ball Reminisces About ‘I Love Lucy’ In 1983 TODAY Interview

The comedian recalled the hardships she faced making the show a reality.

is revisiting legendary interviews, stories that moved us and other iconic moments from our 75 years on the air. These are the segments that shaped TODAY and created a lasting legacy.

Today, we look back at Lucille Ball talking about the legacy of “I Love Lucy” on Feb. 16, 1983.

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“I Love Lucy” was an American institution when star Lucille Ball sat down with Jane Pauley to look back at the pioneering sitcom on Feb. 16, 1983. “I Love Lucy” premiered Oct. 15, 1951 — nearly three months to the day before TODAY would first sign on — and ran for six seasons, living on for decades beyond that in syndication.

It chronicled a middle-class wife , who often gets involved in hairbrained schemes, much to the chagrin of her husband, played by Ball’s real-life husband, Desi Arnaz. Did Lucille Ball Think She Was a Trailblazer?

“I Love Lucy” remains one of the most beloved shows ever, but Ball didn’t consider the idea that she was some sort of visionary. “No ... I was only going to work for about a year, a year or two, so that I had something like home movies to show my baby. I was pregnant at the time,” she said.

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Her daughter, Lucie, was born in 1951, and her son, Desi Jr., would be born in 1953, with the pregnancy famously being written into the show. CBS wanted Ball and her husband to come up with an idea for a show.

However, the network didn’t want him involved, also insisting the show shoot in New York.

“I stuck to my guns,” Ball said. “I said, ‘I certainly don’t want to quit pictures and do television and have to move to New York. That doesn’t make sense. I want to stay home and have babies, and that’s why we want to work together.

’ And they said, ‘Well, it didn’t seem quite right to have a Cuban husband for a young American couple. ’ I said, ‘Why not? We“You gotta admit, it does sound like an odd pairing, doesn’t it? ” Pauley asked.

Ball and Arnaz had no interest in shooting in New York. So when CBS threatened to drop the show, Ball said she and Arnaz “scraped together $5,000” which helped them gain ownership of it.

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“I Love Lucy” was enhanced by the presence of Vivian Vance and William Frawley, who played married couple Ethel and Fred Mertz, respectively. “We had an idea of what we wanted and they were available. They were there at the right time, the right place, and thank God we found them,” Ball said.

“It was a very, very close, well-knit marriage of two married generations, the older marrieds and the younger marrieds,” she said, “and that was what made it so marvelous to play the satire against. ”Calling herself a connoisseur of the show, Pauley admitted she could probably do some routines from it.

This prompted Ball to ask if she could “Vitameatavegamin,” a reference to the famous episode where Lucy gets a job in a commercial for a tonic that, unbeknownst to her, has a lot of alcohol in it. Before their sit down ended, the comedy icon reflected on audience reception to her show.

“A lot of people don’t love Lucy, especially when they’re working, they don’t think of it that way,” she said, before stressing the grueling schedule. “But I had a show to get on, and we had our timing down a certain way.

“We had to accomplish a lot of things by a certain time, and if I hadn’t accomplished them, I knew that I was way behind,” she explained, “because we did our show from 10 o’clock Monday morning and we did it in front of an audience at 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon. ”Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories.

He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.