Lucid Rolls Out Major Update for Gravity Owners

Lucid delivers a significant upgrade to its Gravity electric SUV with hands-free driving capability, improved navigation, and other features.

glitchy, quirky, and limitedthrough over-the-air updates. Now, the company delivers one of the Gravity’s most meaningful upgrades yet. As of now, Lucid is rolling out a new OTA update that gives DreamDrive 2 Pro hands-free capability for most highway driving tasks.

The update also brings meaningful improvements to navigation, charging, and everyday usability.. Yes, the Gravity could already steer, accelerate, and brake on its own, but it still required its driver to keep both hands on the wheel. That changes with this update as the system now supports driver-initiated hands-free lane changes and can also execute passing maneuvers around slower traffic through Automatic Lane Change, all without driver input.

Drivers still need to remain attentive because this is not fully self-driving tech. Lucid also now integrates Google Maps Places into Lucid Navigation. That adds more useful business details, ratings, parking information, and charging station listings with real-time availability. The company pairs that with new battery-focused tools, including Advanced Preconditioning View and Predictive Charging Power.

Lucid says those features will give Gravity owners better visibility into battery-pack temperatures and expected peak charging performance before they plug in. The last major addition applies to Gravity SUVs equipped with DreamDrive Premium or DreamDrive 2 Pro. Those vehicles now get adaptive driving-beam technology, which allows the high-beams to remain on without blinding oncoming drivers by automatically adjusting the light pattern around other vehicles.

For now, these updates are limited to North American Gravity owners, though Lucid said other regions could get them “at a later date. ”Get the newest car reviews, hottest auto news, and expert analysis of the latest trends delivered straight to your inbox! Having experience in many forms of the automotive industry, Justin Banner has done more than just write about cars.

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Lucid Gravity Dreamdrive 2 Pro Hands-Free Driving Navigation Updates Electric SUV

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