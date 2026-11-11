Lucid CEO says the company didn't know where its own cars were

Tesla rival Lucid has an interesting excuse for its third quarter earnings underperformance.

, has an interesting excuse for its third quarter earnings underperformance. The company said it lost sales due to inventory control issues, with CEO Silvio Napoli admitting in an earnings call that sometimes"we did not even know where cars were.

" That chaos resulted in slow delivery times up to two weeks that caused Lucid to lose orders from impatient buyers. The company doesn't have millions of cars to keep track of like Tesla, either. Lucid built just 2,954 vehicles last quarter and delivered 3,806, down seven percent from the year before. Building fewer cars than it sold helped it reduce inventory, but it still had $1.22 billion worth on the books at the end of September.

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With its logistics issues, Lucid's sales suffered like Tesla's did when the latter started ramping up the Model 3. Elon Musk's company had to taketo solve supply issues , but once it did, sales took off.

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Lucid's Napoli suggested that its latest fixes to shipping problems will have a similar effect by allowing the commercial team to"sell the cars that we know can be available on the day for the customers who require it.

" With that, along with a growing US EV market due to high gas prices , from