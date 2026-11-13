Luciano Pierre White Welcomes Daughter Paloma Blu

Chef Luciano Pierre White announces the birth of his first child, daughter Paloma Blu, with fiancée Stephanie Beard, marking a significant family milestone for the Pierre White dynasty.

Chef Luciano Pierre White has officially announced the arrival of his first child, a baby girl named Paloma Blu Pierre White. The 34-year-old chef shared the joyful news via an Instagram post, revealing that he and his fashion designer fiancée, Stephanie Beard, have welcomed a daughter into their family.

Luciano Pierre White Introduces Newborn

In a heartfelt social media update, Luciano proudly displayed several images of the newborn trio. The post featured a black-and-white photograph of the family lying together on a hospital bed, as well as intimate shots of Luciano and Stephanie cradling their infant. He affectionately described the new addition as their little princess and confirmed her name as Paloma BLU Pierre White.

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Stephanie Beard and Family Milestones

The birth marks a continuation of a successful year for Luciano and Stephanie, who first got engaged in January. The couple had previously announced in July that they were expecting their first child together. Stephanie, the founder of the clothing brand Silked London, is a respected fashion designer whose work has been worn by notable celebrities such as Eva Longoria and Cat Deeley. Friends and family, including Luciano's father, offered congratulations on the happy occasion.

Marco Pierre White Celebrates Fourth Grandchild

This birth signifies a significant expansion for legendary chef Marco Pierre White, who is now a grandfather for the fourth time. The 64-year-old culinary icon previously became a grandfather in 2019 when his second son, Marco Pierre White Jr, welcomed a daughter named Arabella Rosa. Paloma Blu joins the growing Pierre White family tree, adding to the legacy of the renowned chef.

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Chef Luciano's Professional Context

While the personal news brings happiness, it also arrives during a transitional period for Luciano's professional life. His restaurant in Surrey was shut down last year following negative reviews and criticism regarding his management style. Despite these challenges, the couple appears to be moving forward with joy and stability, as evidenced by their recent social media appearances and the upcoming arrival of their child.

Marco Pierre White and Jamie Oliver Feud

Simultaneously, Marco Pierre White continues to be a prominent figure in the media, starring in the BBC documentary Rise Of The Rockstar Chef alongside Gordon Ramsay and Heston Blumenthal. During the promotion of the series, Marco reignited his decades-long feud with Jamie Oliver, stating he refused to participate until Oliver was removed from the show. Marco cited Oliver's lack of Michelin stars as the reason for his exclusion, contrasting him with Ramsay and Blumenthal, who both hold three stars.

Historical Context of the Rivalry

The conflict between Marco and Jamie dates back to 2007, when Marco famously called Jamie a fat chef with a drum kit. The rivalry flared up again in 2019 when Marco called Jamie delusional regarding the collapse of his restaurant chain. Jamie has acknowledged the hostility but noted he does not understand the source of Marco's disdain, stating they have no shared history. Despite the public discord, Marco remains focused on his current projects and family celebrations.