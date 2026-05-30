Lucasfilm Pays Tribute To Marcia Lucas

As friends, family and 'Star Wars' fans mourn the death of editor Marcia Lucas, Lucasfilm has shared a statement.

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“Lucasfilm was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Marcia Lucas,” they shared in a statement. “The 80-year-old was one of the three editors to take home an Oscar for 1977’s‘Icons Unearthed: Star Wars’: Nacelle & Vice TV’s Series Debuts With First-Ever On Camera Interview With George Lucas’ Ex-Wife, Marcia“I love film editing,” said Marcia. “I have an innate ability to take good material and make it better, and to take bad material and make it fair.

” The statement concluded, “Lucasfilm joins the global filmmaking community in mourning the loss of Marcia Lucas. ”Marcia Lucas Dies: ‘Star Wars’ Oscar Winner, ‘American Graffiti’ Editor Was 80Trump Fumes As Judge Orders His Name Removed From “Failing” Kennedy CenterComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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