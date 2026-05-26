Lucasfilm Hints at Cal Kestis' Future in Star Wars Franchise

New updates from Lucasfilm and a Luke Skywalker book have fueled fresh fan theories online about the future of Cal Kestis in the Star Wars franchise.

New updates from Lucasfilm and a Luke Skywalker book fueled fresh fan theories online. The Jedi survivor from Respawn's hit game series has become one of the franchise's most popular modern characters.

With a third game in development, fans now believe Disney could be preparing Cal for a major crossover in movies or Disney+ shows. Fresh comments from Lucasfilm recently reignited speculation around Cal Kestis' future. During a Disneyland-related discussion, a Disney representative hinted that the character's story is far from over. Never say never.

We've got his lightsaber in the park. We've got more Cal stories coming, the representative said. That line immediately sparked debate among Star Wars fans who think Lucasfilm may finally bring the character into live-action. Cal first appeared in 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order before returning in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Played by actor Cameron Monaghan, the former Jedi Padawan became one of the few survivors of Order 66. Unlike many game-only characters from older Star Wars eras, Cal exists in Disney's official canon alongside the films and Disney+ series. His story includes battles with Inquisitors, encounters with Darth Vader, and involvement with the Hidden Path network introduced in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Another major detail pushed theories even further.

A newly released Star Wars reference book, Star Wars: Secrets of the Jedi: The Chronicles of Luke Skywalker, confirmed Luke knew Cal survived the Jedi purge. Because the book is written from Luke's perspective after the original trilogy timeline, fans believe it strongly hints Cal could still be alive during the New Republic era seen in The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, as per the outlet.

Insane that they got an actor, used his exact face and build for Cal Kestis, but still no live-action appearance. Many viewers now think Cal could eventually appear alongside characters like Ahsoka Tano, Ezra Bridger, or even Luke Skywalker himself. One fan online, Insane that they got an actor, used his exact face and build for Cal Kestis, but still no live-action appearance





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