Lucasfilm and Disney's shift to more sustainable approach with 'The Clone Wars' Season 2 production budget

The article discusses the recent production of Season 2 of 'The Clone Wars', noting a significant decrease in budget compared to previous productions. This suggests a more sustainable approach to production that could benefit Star Wars projects as a whole.

Because of their nature, Star Wars projects cost a lot of money to make, with hundreds upon hundreds of millions of dollars going to Star Wars production budgets.

Some of the films and TV shows have ranked among the most expensive ever made. The unsustainable business model didn't work on television, as there isn't a box office to help recoup costs. The new era of Lucasfilm, with co-presidents Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan at the helm, seems to be on course to correct this issue.

With Season 2 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars already in production and budgeted for, the figures suggest that the pre-production expenses are covered. It's a significant change that the studio seems to have a handle on TV budgets compared to the model in the past. With Disney+ still around and new content still on the docket, it would be unreasonable to think that Lucasfilm is going to stop making TV shows altogether.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars cost to make could serve as a template for handling productions responsibly, ensuring new Star Wars content doesn't break the bank accounts





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Star Wars Lucasfilm Disney Budgeting Production Post-Production Sustainable TV Shows Budget Template

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