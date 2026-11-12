Lucasfilm and Disney will hold a year-long celebration for the 50th anniversary of 'Star Wars' in 2027.

Starting in January, the global celebration will honor five decades of storytelling with new project announcements, anniversary merchandise, dedicated fan events, archival releases, and reimagined Disney Parks and Cruiseline offerings.

Disney will also unveil the second season of Disney+ seriesto theaters so audiences can experience this part of film history on the big screen,” Lucasfilm co-president Lynwen Brennan said in a statement.

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“We look forward to celebrating with our fans all year long — from the releases ofto exclusive merchandise, new publishing stories, unforgettable experiences and interactive games. We are so thankful for our amazing community and hope these experiences bring joy to, directed by Shawn Levy, will debut in theaters on May 28. The film stars Ryan Gosling and takes place in an entirely new era ofstorytelling, with all-new characters and locations.

A press release describes the film: “When a cynical rogue is confronted by his mysterious past, he is hurled into a dangerous adventure across the galaxy that puts him on a crash course with destiny. ”The Hero Awakens , from filmmaker R.J. Cutler on Disney+. It features archival footage and audio captured during and around the making of the film in 1977.

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Multiple fan events are scheduled through the year in honor of the film. The Star Wars Celebration will be held April 1-4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, while Cosm will debut a shared reality rendition of the 2019 version ofin their immersive entertainment venues located in Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, and Los Angeles in March.

The experience will invite fans to step inside Cosm venues, which feature 12K+ immersive LED Domes, and be transported to a galaxy far, far away with themed environments. Bob Dylan’s Meeting With Pope Leo: People Fixated on the Hood, But the Hands Spoke VolumesOn April 2 and 3, Lucasfilm, Disney Concerts, AMP Worldwide, and Live Nation Hewitt Silva will bring the musical legacy ofin Concert: The Skywalker Saga” at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The event will be hosted by Anthony Daniels and include special performances of John Williams’ film scores featuring scenes and music from all nine “Skywalker Saga” films. Fans can expect legacy collaborations spanning collectibles, toys, apparel, automotive, food and beverage, electronics, and more from brands like Hasbro, Lego, Adidas, Mars, Aston Martin, and Steinway. Lego’s seven-piececollection will be available on Jan. 1. Lucasfilm and Disney will reveal additional collaborations later this year and into 2027.

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