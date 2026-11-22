Roberto De Zerbi praises 18-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett after his standout Premier League start for Tottenham, comparing his talent to Lamine Yamal.

Roberto De Zerbi summoned 18-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett to his office for a strategic discussion that ultimately led to the teenager's highly anticipated first Premier League start for Tottenham Hotspur. The manager initially teased his young asset, claiming the best path forward was 60 minutes of development with the Under-21 squad. Williams-Barnett reacted with visible disappointment, questioning why he did not feel ready for the top flight, which prompted De Zerbi to reveal the truth: the boy was in the starting lineup against Ipswich Town.

De Zerbi outlined two specific demands for the match against Ipswich Town. First, he instructed Williams-Barnett to play with absolute freedom, imagining the pitch as a park where he played with friends. Second, he emphasized the necessity of working tirelessly without the ball, drawing direct comparisons to Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal. These comparisons materialized quickly as Williams-Barnett impacted the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, mirroring Yamal's physique, fluency, and bursts of pace.

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The manager deployed the left-footed youngster on the left wing, a departure from his usual central No. 10 role, creating an immediate visual and stylistic link to the Spanish prodigy. Even the hairstyle bears a resemblance, adding to the narrative surrounding this exciting new talent. De Zerbi cast a serious demeanor when explaining these tactical shifts, emphasizing that the best course of action was to let the teenager shine in a structured yet free environment.

Williams-Barnett's performance in his first top-flight start was characterized by creativity and decisive action. He scored his first Premier League goal within 15 minutes, darting to the back post to finish a move. He also created the second goal for Dominic Solanke, executing a remarkable 60-yard run from inside his own half to deliver a precise cross with his left foot. While he may not possess exceptional speed by modern standards, his ability to create chances and score proved decisive.

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His brilliance provided a much-needed lift at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, offering a positive alternative to the terrible home form that contributed to relegation fears last season. Here, the fans rose to salute a new talent, one of their own. One De Zerbi believes has the attitude to match his outrageous talent. He is confident, aware of his natural gifts and technical skills, perhaps bordering on arrogance when on the pitch, but certainly hungry.

De Zerbi expressed strong confidence in Williams-Barnett's character, noting he has observed his behavior closely over the last three or four months. The Spurs boss highlighted a positive sign during the team bus journey to the stadium, where Williams-Barnett watched YouTube clips of Ronaldinho, Eden Hazard, and Neymar. The manager values this kind of inspirational study and views the teenager's passion for learning as a key asset.

To support the young player, De Zerbi positioned James Maddison in close proximity, allowing the experienced midfielder to guide him through the game as a kindred spirit in footballing mentality. When the teenager set off on the swaggering run for Solanke's goal, Maddison could be seen nearby urging him forward into the ocean of space left open by Ipswich Town.

Spurs have actively prioritized Premier League experience in their recent transfer market under De Zerbi, signing players like Andy Robertson to foster a more mature dressing room. This policy helps set elite standards for academy graduates entering the senior side. Anyone gifted enough to break into the Spurs squad will have been feted as a star through the youth development phase and well rewarded to resist others trying to lure them away.

Currently under contract until 2028, the 18-year-old is reportedly closing in on a lucrative new deal as rival clubs circle. The talented academy youngster may not be lightning fast but he has pace and creates goals. His strengths are on the ball, and he likes the ball. He creates. And he scores goals. From wide on the left against Ipswich, he scored within 15 minutes, darting in at the back post to finish.

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Born and raised in Luton, Williams-Barnett comes from a strong, grounded family, which will only help as he looks to assimilate into the senior side. His father, Jonathan Barnett, played midfield in Step Three non-league football for clubs including Dunstable Town and Arlesey Town, known for his passing and set-piece ability. Although more of a dribbler, Luca grew up with football in the family, polishing his technical skills with his dad in the back garden.

De Zerbi noted that the player is from a very good family and that this is crucial for this type of player. It is easy for impressionable teens to become conceited in this situation. Williams-Barnett has had discipline and time-keeping issues but most at Spurs speak of a young man devoted to his football from a strong, loving family who are sure to keep him grounded.

Spurs have been here before, of course, with talented teens breaking through with U21 at their foot. There was Mikey Moore's wonderful cameo against AZ Alkmaar after which Ange Postecoglou called for patience and commonsense. There was Jose Mourinho taking the match ball from Son Heung-min, who had just scored the most incredible solo goal against Burnley and handing it to Troy Parrott on his Premier League debut.

There was Mauricio Pochettino dubbing Marcus Edwards his Mini Messi. Pochettino soon came to wish he had not burdened Edwards with such lavish praise. The pitfalls are well known and progress is rarely a smooth upward trajectory. It is a balancing act between maximizing potential and getting carried away.

The next Lamine Yamal? Why not? Roberto De Zerbi sets a high bar for Luca Williams-Barnett after the 18-year-old thrilled Tottenham fans in the win over Ipswich. The manager has identified the exact requirements for success and the young star has already begun to deliver on them. The future looks bright at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.