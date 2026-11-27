Luca Guadagnino says 'of course' he would like to direct a James Bond movie

Sign up for The A.V. Applying his own artistic flourishes and sensibilities to iconic stories is old hat for thefilmmaker, and while it’s difficult to picture Amazon MGM Studios letting him get too arty with its very expensive and important 007 franchise, Luca Guadagnino is keen to take a crack at James Bond someday. with Léa Seydoux and Josh O’Connor—are no more, and confessed he’s interested in taking on the super-spy franchise.

The question arose when Guadagnino was asked whether, had ever been considered for the Patrick Bateman role in his new adaptation of Ellis’ novel—he wasn’t, though Guadagnino took the opportunity to praise the actor, calling him “a perfect choice” for Bond.

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“He’s an incredible star, he’s done so many great roles, and I wish someday to work with him, of course. ”seized the opportunity to ask Guadagnino whether he’d consider directing a Bond film someday if offered the chance , and the director was happy to oblige.