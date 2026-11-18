Luca Guadagnino's new film Artificial premieres at the New York Film Festival, depicting the rise of OpenAI and the controversial leadership of CEO Sam Altman during critical company changes.

Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film Artificial offers a dramatic exploration of the rise of OpenAI and the complex events surrounding the firing and subsequent reinstatement of CEO Sam Altman. The movie stars Andrew Garfield as Altman, alongside Ike Barinholtz portraying Elon Musk and Monica Barbaro playing engineer Mira Murati. The narrative delves into the high-stakes world of Silicon Valley and the creation of generative artificial intelligence, highlighting the intense pressure faced by the company's founders and leaders.

Opening of the Artificial Film Narrative

The official synopsis for Artificial describes a scenario where computer scientist Ilya Sutskever and AI pioneer Professor Geoffrey Hinton achieve a breakthrough capable of altering humanity forever. Prominent figures in Silicon Valley race to become part of this vision, leading to a chance meeting between Ilya and Sam Altman. This encounter sets the stage for the formation of OpenAI with backing from Musk and assistance from Murati, as generative AI transforms from theory into reality with immense power and value.

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The Emergence of ChatGPT and Ethical Concerns

The film's trailer reveals initial discussions between Altman and Sutskever regarding the potential of artificial intelligence, efforts that eventually lead to the creation of ChatGPT. Despite early optimism, the technology's potential dangers begin to emerge, raising serious concerns among employees about its societal impact. Mira Murati warns Altman that ChatGPT is generating misinformation and can manipulate people and influence their behavior, indicating a growing divide between technical achievement and safety oversight.

Sam Altman's Leadership and Reactions

When confronted with these ethical warnings, Sam Altman remains unfazed, stating that he is aware of the issues. This dismissive attitude raises questions about his leadership style and his prioritization of technological advancement over safety protocols. The narrative further highlights this tension when an employee states that the company mission is to protect the world from unsafe AGI, only for Altman to be shown playing Candy Crush on his phone while dismissing the concern, underscoring a perceived lack of urgency regarding existential risks.

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New York Film Festival Debut and Critical Reception

Artificial has made its debut at the New York Film Festival, providing critics their first opportunity to evaluate Guadagnino's portrayal of the tech industry. Andrew Garfield once believed Sam Altman was exactly the kind of leader the tech world needed, but the film suggests that this impression did not survive the complexities of the company's internal struggles. The movie captures the 'horrifying' aspects of the race for artificial general intelligence, framing it as a battle over the fate of humanity.

Behind the Scenes of the Tech Thriller

The film features a cast dedicated to bringing the real-life figures to the screen, with Ike Barinholtz joining the ensemble as Elon Musk. The storyline emphasizes the ideological conflicts between idealistic entrepreneurs like Sutskever and the pragmatic, sometimes aloof, approach of corporate leadership. As the technology becomes more powerful and valuable than anyone imagined, characters must determine who can be trusted with such immense responsibility, reflecting the real-world debates that have shaped the current AI landscape.