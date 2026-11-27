Director Luca Guadagnino discusses dropping the American Psycho and Separate Rooms films while revealing future projects including a potential Bond film and new love story.

Director Luca Guadagnino recently appeared at the Marrakech Film Festival to present his latest film, Artificial. During this event, the acclaimed filmmaker addressed rumors regarding several high-profile productions that are no longer moving forward. He confirmed that his planned adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis's 1991 novel is no longer in development.

Shelving The American Psycho Adaptation Plans

The project was initially announced in October 2024 when Lionsgate revealed their intent to adapt the novel. At that time, screenwriter Scott Z. Burns was attached to write the script for the adaptation. Guadagnino described the cancellation of the project as a standard occurrence in the film industry rather than a significant loss.

Also read Luca Guadagnino Hopes Next Film Is Love Story, Confirms 'American Psycho' and 'Separate Rooms' Projects Shelved

The director stated that the outcome of the project was very simple and linear. He explained to the press that directing movies involves constant uncertainty where some projects succeed while others do not. He viewed the cancellation as an ordinary part of the business process without assigning blame to any specific party or studio.

Clarifying Robert Pattinson Casting Rumors

During the same press interaction, Guadagnino took steps to dispel speculation regarding the casting of Patrick Bateman. He explicitly denied that actor Robert Pattinson was ever considered for the lead role in the American Psycho adaptation. The director wanted to ensure that fans and media outlets understood that Pattinson was never part of the official conversation for the character.

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Despite ruling out a collaboration on this specific film, Guadagnino expressed deep admiration for the Twilight star. He described Robert Pattinson as an incredible star and stated that he would eagerly accept the opportunity to work with him in the future. This clarification helped separate the director's personal regard for the actor from the specific logistical challenges of the cancelled project.

Dropping Separate Rooms and Future Ambitions

In addition to the Ellis adaptation, Guadagnino confirmed that his film Separate Rooms is also not happening. This project was inspired by Pier Vittorio Tondelli's 1989 novel about a writer coping with the death of his partner. Since 2024, actors Josh O'Connor and Léa Seydoux had been associated with the cast of this adaptation.

While Guadagnino confirmed the project is not moving forward, he expressed a desire to continue working with Léa Seydoux on a different film. The director has now shifted his creative focus toward returning to the themes he explored in previous works. After examining romance and complicated relationships in Call Me by Your Name, Bones and All, and Queer, he plans to create another love story.

Potential James Bond and Industry Reflections

Beyond these cancelled projects, Guadagnino revealed other aspects of his career trajectory. He mentioned that stepping behind the camera for a James Bond adventure would interest him. This statement adds to industry speculation about potential directors for the iconic franchise following recent casting shifts.

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The director's comments at the Marrakech Film Festival provide a clear picture of his current professional status. He remains focused on his own creative vision while remaining open to future collaborations. His approach to cancelled projects highlights the unpredictable nature of modern cinema production and financing.