Director Luca Guadagnino confirms the American Psycho remake with Scott Z. Burns is cancelled. Details on the project's status and rights holder Lionsgate follow.

Director Luca Guadagnino has officially confirmed that the anticipated remake of the cult classic film American Psycho is not moving forward. Despite earlier industry reports suggesting active development, Guadagnino stated that the project is currently not happening. This declaration brings a definitive end to rumors of a new adaptation of the notorious novel by Bret Easton Ellis, which Guadagnino had been in talks to direct.

Scott Z Burns Script And Director Departure

Scott Z. Burns was attached to write the screenplay for the potential remake as far back as 2014. At that same time, Luca Guadagnino was reportedly in discussions to take on the directing role. The original novel follows a yuppie in the 1980s who might or might not be a serial killer. In the end, the book and the movie adapted from it were actually an indictment of the yuppie lifestyle and consumerism that was prevalent in the 1980s. That made it a perfect movie for Guadagnino.

Also read Luca Guadagnino Confirms American Psycho Remake Is Cancelled

When asked about the status of the project by Anthony D'Alessandro, the director provided a clear and concise answer regarding the script he had reviewed. Guadagnino said, "Scott Z. Burns wrote a fantastic script. Unfortunately for me, as we speak, it's not happening." He did not elaborate any further on what was happening with the project. His comments suggest that while the material was strong, the film itself did not secure the necessary greenlight for production under his involvement.

Challenges Of Adapting The Iconic Novel

The novel was considered to be unfilmable before Mary Harron adapted it. What resulted was a cult classic that offered fans a look at a film that proved he could play the role. Christian Bale was perfect as Patrick Bateman, and Harron did a spectacular job of creating a movie that left viewers wondering if what they just watched was real or all in the mind of Patrick Bateman. Making a remake seemed almost as unlikely as turning the Ellis book into a movie in the first place.

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It would be hard to pull that off again, but if anyone could, it is Guadagnino. He has made his name with some bizarre and offbeat movies, especially as he started to gain more attention in North America. He already took on a risky remake with his 2018 release of Suspiria. His later films, including Challengers, showed that he could take familiar genres and make something completely different out of them. He could easily take something like the psychological thriller genre and reinvent it for a modern audience.

Lionsgate Rights And Future Developments

Lionsgate was the one that reached out to Guadagnino. The studio hasn't made any comment about the movie no longer being in development. While the director didn't say much about it, his comments that the movie is not happening make it sound like he didn't just leave the role as director. The entire remake is off the table right now according to his statement.

Lionsgate has continued to hold the rights since the original movie and was considering a television series in 2013 alongside FX. That other venture also never came to pass. The studio previously adapted an Ellis novel into a different film, which starred James Van Der Beek as Sean Bateman, Patrick's brother. That movie was also based on an Ellis novel. There was also a maligned sequel that was originally a script called American Psycho II, which further diluted the brand's cultural impact for over a decade.