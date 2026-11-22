Director Luca Guadagnino reveals the American Psycho remake with writer Scott Z. Burns is not happening, ending rumors of a new adaptation of the Bret Easton Ellis novel.

Director Luca Guadagnino has officially confirmed that the long-rumored remake of the iconic film American Psycho is no longer in development. Although Scott Z. Burns was attached to write the screenplay as far back as 2024, and Guadagnino was in active talks to direct the project, the filmmaker now states that the movie is not happening. This statement effectively halts production on a new adaptation of the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, which follows a yuppie in the 1980s who may or may not be a serial killer.

Director Confirms Remake Is Not Happening

When asked about the status of the project, Guadagnino provided a direct and unambiguous response regarding the collaboration with writer Scott Z. Burns. He noted that Burns had written a fantastic script, but unfortunately, the film was not moving forward at the time of the conversation. The director did not elaborate further on the specific reasons behind the cancellation or the exact status of the negotiations between the writer, the director, and the studio involved.

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Despite the lack of detailed explanation from Guadagnino, his comments suggest that the entire project is off the table rather than simply being a change in creative leadership. Lionsgate, the studio that reached out to Guadagnino and has continued to hold the rights to the intellectual property, has not made any public comment about the movie no longer being in development. This silence from the studio contrasts with the clarity provided by the director, leaving the future of the franchise uncertain.

Comparison to Original Adaptation Success

Creating a new version of this story is considered an immense challenge given the success of the previous adaptation by Mary Harron. The original novel was once considered unfilmable before Harron successfully adapted it into a cult classic that offered fans a critical look at the yuppie lifestyle. Her film proved that Christian Bale could perfectly embody the role of Patrick Bateman, creating a movie that left viewers questioning whether events were real or a figment of the protagonist's mind.

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The original film served as an indictment of the consumerism prevalent in the 1980s, a theme that made it a perfect fit for Guadagnino's sensibilities. However, recreating that specific balance of horror, satire, and psychological ambiguity is extremely difficult. While it would be hard for any filmmaker to pull off such a feat, Guadagnino has established a reputation for taking on risky projects and transforming familiar genres into something completely different.

Guadagnino's History With Remakes and Rights

Luca Guadagnino has made his name in the film industry with bizarre and offbeat movies, particularly after gaining significant attention in North America. He previously tackled a risky remake with his 2018 release of Suspiria, demonstrating his ability to reinterpret established horror properties. His later work further showcased his unique approach to genre filmmaking, suggesting that a remake of American Psycho could have been a viable artistic venture if it had proceeded.

Lionsgate had previously considered a television series adaptation in 2013 alongside FX, a project that also never came to pass. The studio had previously produced a movie titled American Psycho II, which starred James Van Der Beek as Sean Bateman, the brother of Patrick Bateman. That film was based on another novel by Bret Easton Ellis and received a mixed reception. There was also a maligned sequel that was originally a script called American Psycho 3, which further complicated the franchise's legacy. The combination of past failures and the shadow of the original cult classic makes any new attempt highly speculative.

Future of the Bret Easton Ellis Adaptation

With Guadagnino no longer attached and no new director or writer publicly announced, the American Psycho remake appears to be dead for the time being. The rights remain with Lionsgate, but without the momentum of a high-profile director and writer attached, the project lacks the immediate clarity it had in 2024. Fans who have been waiting for a new interpretation of Bret Easton Ellis's work must now wait for further announcements from the studio or potential new creative teams interested in tackling the material.