Luca Guadagnino apologized to costume designers, year after drawing backlash for comments he made about preferring to work with fashion designers.

Luca Guadagnino Apologizes For Controversial Costume Design Comments But Defends Working With Fashion Designers: They’re More ‘in Touch With the Pulse of How We Live’ Men’s Wearhouse Kicks Off Black Friday With Designer Discounts on Suits and Tuxedos — Just in Time For Awards Seasonon Wednesday, a year after drawing backlash for comments he made about his preference for working with fashion designers on his films.

However, the Italian filmmaker doubled down on his admiration for his frequent collaborator Jonathan Anderson, who most recently designed the costumes for his upcoming Silicon Valley drama “ “I apologize to costume designers,” Guadagnino said during a conversation at the festival.

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“There are so many amazing costume designers that I admire so greatly through the history of cinema and contemporary history. ”Elon Musk Criticizes Jeremy Culhane’s ‘SNL’ Impression: ‘They Need to Try Harder’ The controversy dates back to last November, when Guadagnino, speaking with fashion journalist Tim Blanks at the Business of Fashion’s annual VOICES conference, suggested that traditional costume designers were more concerned with the garments themselves than the bodies inhabiting them.

His comments drew the ire of several prominent costume designers, including Oscar winners Jenny Beavan and Kate Hawley , who took to the comments section of Business of Fashion’s Instagram post to dispute his characterization of their craft. Beavan wrote at the time, “I can only add I am thankful he will never want to work with me! ” In Marrakech, Guadagnino further explained his stance.

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“It’s just that I like to be in conversation with people who have an immediate touch with the pulse of how we live,” he said. Guadagnino singled out Anderson, who, in addition to serving as creative director of Dior, has designed the costumes for three of the filmmaker’s movies: “Challengers,” “Queer” and “Artificial. ” “I know he’s someone who sees life in front of him and cares about it,” Guadagnino said of Anderson.

“It doesn’t deal with fashion, per se. ” The pair’s latest collaboration, “Artificial,” chronicles the rise of OpenAI and the dramatic ousting and subsequent reinstatement of its CEO Sam Altman in November 2023. The film stars Andrew Garfield as Altman, Yura Borisov as OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever and Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk.

“I cannot think of anything more far from an idea of fashion or sophistication or form than Silicon Valley and tech bros,” Guadagnino said. “They actually are gross the way they present themselves. ” The filmmaker went on to examine how the sartorial codes of the tech industry reflect a broader shift in how the world’s wealthiest and most powerful people communicate their status.

“ was so smart in understanding every one of these characters and truly never had the temptation of painting something in a better color,” Guadagnino said. “I believe that’s also a language of power,” he continued. “The flip-flops of Zuckerberg are a comfortable item he wears, but also a way for him to indicate his position toward“Artificial,” which had its world premiere at the New York Film Festival in October, will screen at Marrakech Film Festival on Nov. 26.

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