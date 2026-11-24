The Lubrizol facility in Deer Park is experiencing a “process upset' on Tuesday morning, officials say.

Officials say there is no threat to the community. DEER PARK, TexasThe City of Deer Park reported a process upset at the facility at 41 Tidal Road but said there was no threat to the community.

City officials said Harris County Pollution Control detected minor traces of chlorine outside the facility’s fence line but said it was not a cause for concern to the surrounding community. Lubrizol first reported the incident around 10 a.m., noting that emergency vehicles, odor and activity may be noticeable to the community as they responded to the incident. Around 11:17, the facility said it was downgrading the incident to Level 2 and no further impact was expected to the community.

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"Protecting employees, neighboring facilities, the community, and the environment remains a priority," Lubrizol wrote in the message. Deer Park officials say Lubrizol is working to mitigate the issue by installing specialized equipment. The incident is expected to be further downgraded once that happens. FOX 26 is continuing to monitor this story and will provide updates as more information becomes available.